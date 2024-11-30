December movie + TV releases: Squid Game season 2, Nosferatu, and more close out 2024!

From the next Star Wars series to the return of Squid Game, this December has plenty to offer everyone during their holiday break.

Say goodbye to 2024 in epic style with these anticipated movies and TV shows coming this December!

Say goodbye to 2024 in epic style with these anticipated movies and TV shows coming this December!

Squid Game season 2, Kraven the Hunter, and more are heading to big and small screens everywhere this December. Hang the mistletoe! It's the last month of one remarkable year in the world of entertainment. From Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's long-awaited team-up in Deadpool & Wolverine to Ariana Grande transforming into Glinda for the Wicked movie, 2024 has been one heck of a year! And it's not over just yet, as December still has plenty in store for everyone of all ages. Here are four must-watch movies and series coming just in time for the holidays!

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Jude Law (c.) stars in the next Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, which follows a group of young teens that embark on an epic journey home. © IMAGO / PA Images In a galaxy, far, far, away comes the next series in the Star Wars franchise: Skeleton Crew. Set within the same timeline as The Mandalorian and its interconnected spin-offs that follow the 1983 flick Return of the Jedi, this show will follow four children lost in the galaxy who take an epic adventure back to their home planet. Jude Law stars as Jod Na Nawood, who's described as a "force user," but fans will have to wait and see if he wields a lightsaber. Taylor Swift Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spending Thanksgiving together? See Law and his crew make their home when Star Wars: Skeleton Crews lands on Disney+ on December 3.

Kraven the Hunter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play Marvel villain Kraven the Hunter, who sets off on a path of vengeance in the new flick. © IMAGO / Everett Collection 2024 seems to be the year of the villain, with Marvel's next flick highlighting the origins of Kraven the Hunter. Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrays the titular character whose complicated relationship with his father, Nikolai Kravinoff (played by Russell Crowe), sets him on a path of becoming the most feared hunter. Kraven's comic book background sees the villain as one of Spider-Man's adversaries, and with Spider-Man 4 now confirmed, perhaps this will also lead to a cross-over event in the next MCU Spidey flick. The hunt begins when Kraven the Hunter hits theaters on December 13.

Nosferatu

Nosferatu follows a haunted young woman who becomes the vampiric creatures newest obsession, leading to a deadly outcome. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press On Christmas Day, the world's scariest vampire makes his debut. This gothic tale follows the origins of Nosferatu who sets his sights on a young woman Ellen Hutter, portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp, which takes a terrifying turn as its obsession with her grows. Bill Skarsgård, who scared audiences as Pennywise the Clown, takes on the spooky title character - and given his previous performance, there's no doubt that fans will be left shaken once again. Watch the origins of evil come to light when Nosferatu arrives at theaters December 25.

Squid Game season 2

Lee Jung-jae returns as Seong Gi-hu in the second season of Netflix's Squid Game, where Seong will once again compete in the life-or-death match for the billion-dollar prize. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press The day after Christmas, the popular South Korean survival thriller series Squid Game finally returns. The groundbreaking horror show set Netflix aflame in 2021, yet viewers were disappointed with the nearly three-year wait. Well, the wait is over, and now fans will head back to a life-or-death game with Seong Gi-hu (played by Lee Jung-jae), who will again risk his life for the billionaire-dollar prize.

