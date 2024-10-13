Exclusive: Here's how to play real-life Squid Game at the hot new NYC experience
New York, New York - New York City now offers the chance to immerse yourself in the world of Netflix's wild TV show Squid Game with Squid Game: The Experience, opening on Friday at Manhattan Mall near Koreatown!
TAG24 NEWS got an exclusive preview of the newest Squid Game pop-up – and we lived to tell the tale!
Manhattan Mall has been transformed into a veritable theme park ride for Netflix's runaway hit series Squid Game, which will drop its highly-anticipated second season on Netflix in December.
The fantasy series features 456 Koreans competing against each other in six children's games for a huge $38 million cash prize. The unlucky losing players face brutal punishment by death.
Don't worry: the New York version is a bit less high stakes. The all-ages gameplay at Squid Game: The Experience lasts for an hour, but you can explore the elaborately themed Night Market full of yummy H Mart-sponsored food, specialty soju-infused cocktails, impressive Squid Game merch, and photo stations before and after your visit.
If you survive the games, that is!
What to expect from Squid Game: The Experience
Spoiler alert: there are thankfully a few changes from the actual Squid Game show. That means no one faces certain death in the NYC version. But if you lose one of the five games, they do make you stand in the corner of shame, which is nearly as bad!
Do you have what it takes to beat these new versions of tough games like Glass Bridge, Warships, and Red Light, Green Light? How about the giant Young-hee doll with the glowing red eyes?
At the end of the games, one ultimate winner will reign supreme for the grand prize. While we'd love to tell you exactly what that prize is, there's always a chance that the Front Man will come after us if we do.
Do you want to try your luck at Squid Game: The Experience? Here's how below!
How to get tickets to the Squid Game: The Experience in NYC
Squid Game: The Experience is happening now at Manhattan Mall (100 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001.) Make sure to enter at the northwest corner of 6th Avenue and 32nd Street.
The pop-up is open Friday, October 11 until March 9, 2025, and the experience will be run Thursdays through Mondays – plus special holiday hours!
General admission tickets start at $29 with VIP Package tickets starting at $45 for additions like VIP lounge access, complimentary coat check, front-of-line admission, and Night Market coupons.
You can also give Squid Game: The Experience as a holiday present with their Gift Card ticket option!
Wearing matching tracksuits is optional, but they'll look fab in the pics. Otherwise, make sure to wear something comfy you can move in.
The NYC event follows other controversial real-life Squid Game events held around the world after the huge debut of Season One in 2021, which became one of the most popular Netflix shows of all time.
Check here to grab your tickets to Squid Game: The Experience in New York City.
We had the time of our lives at the Squid Game: The Experience in New York City. So let the games begin!
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ