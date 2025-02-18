The Bachelor: Drama between Grant's women sparks a shock early exit

Season 29 of The Bachelor saw its first self-elimination as the drama between Grant's ladies reached a fever pitch during Monday's episode.

By Kelly Christ

During their one-on-one, Dina (l.) and Grant added their wishes to a local wall. © Disney/Anne Marie Fox On Monday, the 31-year-old leading man and his remaining 10 contestants jetted off to Madrid, Spain. But while they may have left the mansion behind, they were evidently unable to ditch the drama. Things kicked off with Dina scoring the first one-on-one date of the week, where they played some soccer and posted their wishes – both focused on finding a strong marriage – to a wall in town. Grant and Dina connected over dinner as the 31-year-old opened up about her childhood as one of 11 children in a family that largely avoided talking about their feelings. She revealed that this made her a bit of an "ice queen" emotionally, but she affirmed she's ready to let her guard down now. Grant, meanwhile, shed some light on the end of his last relationship, admitting that his focus on his career ultimately led the seven-year romance to crumble. With the pair clearly on the same page about their priorities today, Grant offered Dina a date rose. Monday's subsequent group date – which featured all of the other women but Sarafiena – saw the ladies try their hand at matadoring.

Carolina finds herself back at the center of the drama

During Monday's group date, the women were tasked with riding a mechanical bull as long as they could. © Disney/Anne Marie Fox The women were tasked with riding a mechanical bull as long as they could, and Zoe managed to outlast all of the others. At the cocktail party, last week's drama reared its ugly head as Rose looked to clear up the gossip incident involving her and Carolina. She expressed her remorse, and Grant seemed to be understanding and willing to explore how things could progress for them. But Carolina soon found herself caught in new drama after sharing her doubts about how someone could get engaged after what was essentially one date – referring to her one-on-one the week prior. This remark led Juliana to confront her, arguing that Carolina was being ungrateful as some women – namely, Juliana – hadn't even had one date with him yet. Carolina returned to the larger group and opened the floor for them to share any concerns about her intentions, leading Rose to take the opportunity to slam her for spreading her "private" words with her to Grant last week. Carolina then broke down in tears as Grant returned, and he opted to take her aside to see what was wrong. She explained the drama with Juliana, and the she-said-she-said ultimately led Grant to push off handing out a group date rose.

Rose makes a surprising decision about her future

Rose decided to the leave the competition during Monday's episode. © Disney/Matt Sayles In her one-on-one date with Grant, Sarafiena became another unfortunate victim of The Bachelor's love for bungee jumping. Despite pretty rough weather, the two were still able to take the leap, and their connection emerged even stronger as a result. Grant and Sarafiena continued to grow closer over dinner, where they chatted about their respective relationships with their families. The former basketball pro offered Sarafiena a rose, and it was time for the final cocktail party of the night. Grant decided to speak with Juliana to get her side of the Carolina drama, and the 28-year-old told him that Carolina was essentially complaining about their date, which Grant admitted was "hard to hear." Now annoyed with Carolina, he went back to her to get clarity on Juliana's claims. The 29-year-old didn't outright deny them and instead defended having doubts about the show's speedy engagement process, but Grant replied that she should have been telling him about her concerns, not the other ladies. The drama then turned back to Rose, who was still evidently crushed over Carolina hurting her relationship with Grant. Rose ultimately decided to pack it up, and while Grant was "hurt," he wanted her to do what she felt was right for herself.

Who went home in Week 4 of The Bachelor?

At the rose ceremony, Grant made sure the drama would continue into next week as he presented roses to both Juliana and Carolina. With Litia, Alexe, and Zoe also scoring roses, it was Natalie and Parisa who were unfortunately sent packing.