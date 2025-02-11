The Bachelor: Gossip wreaks havoc on Grant as the mansion drama heats up
Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor saw tensions rise in week 3 as a wave of gossip sparked a firestorm in the mansion and threatened growing connections with Grant.
Monday night kicked off with a group date – featuring everyone except Beverly and Carolina – inspired by Grant's career as a day trader.
With comedian Hannah Berner and Shark Tank star Daniel Lubetzky along for the ride, the ladies were tasked with answering finance-related questions to earn "Grant Bucks" they could redeem later – but only if they had the most of the group.
Fresh off her attention-stealing performance at last week's basketball date, Zoe was less than enthusiastic about this outing.
As several of the women scored Grant Bucks with clever yet decidedly unserious responses, Zoe grew frustrated that she wasn't able to get Grant's attention with her answers.
At the cocktail party, Bailey got to redeem her fake money for a champagne toast with the 31-year-old leading man, but Zoe continued to pull focus by sharing her disappointment in the group date with the other ladies.
But after her behavior last week, most were unsympathetic and growing tired of "The Zoe Show."
Things then escalated when Sarafiena made a comment about how short Zoe's dress was, which Zoe herself overheard.
The 27-year-old engineer broke down in tears over the "mean" girls in the house, and she ultimately took her concerns to Grant himself.
In response, Grant stirred the pot even more by informing the group that he had heard "rumors" about nasty behavior and urged everyone to be kinder.
Emotions overflow as Grant's words hit the group
The next day, many of the women were in tears as they vented their frustration about what went down. They felt they had been trying to befriend Zoe, but she wasn't having it, and now Grant was blaming them.
Meanwhile, Carolina scored the first one-on-one of the week, where she and Grant went bungee jumping in Las Vegas.
Over dinner, the 28-year-old opened up about having epilepsy and shared her fears that it might be enough to scare him off.
The Bachelor assured her that wasn't the case, and Carolina earned a date rose.
Beverly, who had been chosen for the second one-on-one, was forced to skip out after getting sick, and it was later revealed that she would not be returning to the mansion.
In place of that date, Grant selected Dina, Litia, and Sarafiena for a trip to Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump's dog shelter.
The gang spent time caring for the pups together before Grant chose Litia for some extra one-on-one time. The pair discussed their families and how much they mean to them, after which Grant surprised the 31-year-old venture capitalist with a FaceTime call with her mom.
Next up was a prom-themed date for all of the ladies, where several of the charming suitors from The Golden Bachelorette made a surprise return!
Grant makes a shocking decision at the rose ceremony
Despite the best efforts of the Golden gentlemen, the younger franchise's trademark drama quickly picked up as Carolina became wracked with anxiety following a chat with Rose.
Rose claimed that Grant told her that he had been thinking about her – Rose, that is! – while he was dancing with Carolina last week.
Carolina decided to confront Grant about the comment (without naming Rose), but he quickly snapped, telling her that it was a lie and demanding to know who said it.
The former hooper was soon able to deduce that it was Rose, and he pulled her aside to question her.
Sure enough, Rose claimed she "thought that was something that I heard you say."
Grant was obviously annoyed at her, yet somehow, he still decided to give her a rose at the evening's rose ceremony.
In a confessional, he claimed it was because she apologized and said that he still wanted to explore their connection further.
With Rose safe, Grant made several tough cuts as he sent home fan favorites Alli Jo, Bailey, and Chloie.
How will the dramatic rose ceremony affect the mansion? Find out when The Bachelor returns on Monday, February 17 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: Disney/John Fleenor