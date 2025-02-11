The Bachelor: Gossip wreaks havoc on Grant as the mansion drama heats up

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor saw tensions rise in week 3 as a wave of gossip sparked a firestorm in the mansion and threatened growing connections with Grant.

Comedian Hannah Berner and Shark Tank star Daniel Lubetzky (r.) helped out on Monday's finance-themed group date. © Disney/John Fleenor

Monday night kicked off with a group date – featuring everyone except Beverly and Carolina – inspired by Grant's career as a day trader.

With comedian Hannah Berner and Shark Tank star Daniel Lubetzky along for the ride, the ladies were tasked with answering finance-related questions to earn "Grant Bucks" they could redeem later – but only if they had the most of the group.

Fresh off her attention-stealing performance at last week's basketball date, Zoe was less than enthusiastic about this outing.

As several of the women scored Grant Bucks with clever yet decidedly unserious responses, Zoe grew frustrated that she wasn't able to get Grant's attention with her answers.

At the cocktail party, Bailey got to redeem her fake money for a champagne toast with the 31-year-old leading man, but Zoe continued to pull focus by sharing her disappointment in the group date with the other ladies.

But after her behavior last week, most were unsympathetic and growing tired of "The Zoe Show."

Things then escalated when Sarafiena made a comment about how short Zoe's dress was, which Zoe herself overheard.

The 27-year-old engineer broke down in tears over the "mean" girls in the house, and she ultimately took her concerns to Grant himself.

In response, Grant stirred the pot even more by informing the group that he had heard "rumors" about nasty behavior and urged everyone to be kinder.