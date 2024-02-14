The Bachelor: Double feature brings twice the trouble for Joey

Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor offered fans a double feature this Valentine's week, but it wasn't all love as the group headed to Andalusia, Spain.

Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor has narrowed its contestant pool to 10 ladies. © Disney/John Fleenor

In the first Tuesday episode of Season 28, Joey Graziadei and his ladies packed their bags to leave Malta behind as they booked it to Andalusia.

Despite Sydney's exit after a tense two-on-one with Maria, the drama lingered as Lea picked up right where Sydney left off.

With yet another contestant targeting her, Maria grew emotional as the rose ceremony began.

But with her rose secured, Maria had nothing to worry about, and Joey ultimately sent Allison and Edwina home – yep, that Lea drama is only beginning!

The group then traveled to Spain, where Kelsey A. scored the ultra-coveted in-person one-on-one date invite from Joey. The pair sped off on a Vespa, leaving the other ladies green with envy.

Kelsey admitted that she wasn't quite "falling" for Joey yet but was instead "tripping," whatever that means. For this dinner date's trauma dump, Kelsey shared the heartbreaking tale of her mom's passing, with Joey providing the pitch-perfect supportive response and moving Kelsey a bit closer to the fall.

With that, Kelsey A. earned the date rose, and Rachel is revealed to be the second one-on-one of the episode as the rest of the ladies geared up for an artistic group date.