The Bachelor: Double feature brings twice the trouble for Joey
Los Angeles, California - The Bachelor offered fans a double feature this Valentine's week, but it wasn't all love as the group headed to Andalusia, Spain.
In the first Tuesday episode of Season 28, Joey Graziadei and his ladies packed their bags to leave Malta behind as they booked it to Andalusia.
Despite Sydney's exit after a tense two-on-one with Maria, the drama lingered as Lea picked up right where Sydney left off.
With yet another contestant targeting her, Maria grew emotional as the rose ceremony began.
But with her rose secured, Maria had nothing to worry about, and Joey ultimately sent Allison and Edwina home – yep, that Lea drama is only beginning!
The group then traveled to Spain, where Kelsey A. scored the ultra-coveted in-person one-on-one date invite from Joey. The pair sped off on a Vespa, leaving the other ladies green with envy.
Kelsey admitted that she wasn't quite "falling" for Joey yet but was instead "tripping," whatever that means. For this dinner date's trauma dump, Kelsey shared the heartbreaking tale of her mom's passing, with Joey providing the pitch-perfect supportive response and moving Kelsey a bit closer to the fall.
With that, Kelsey A. earned the date rose, and Rachel is revealed to be the second one-on-one of the episode as the rest of the ladies geared up for an artistic group date.
Tensions boil over as Maria is targeted yet again
Of course, the group date provided the chance for plenty of drama as Lea and Maria were forced to spend time together, and Lea made sure to let everyone know that she wasn't happy about it.
The ladies were tasked with coming up with a quote to represent their connection to Joey, painting said quote as an illustration, and having the tennis pro guess the quote correctly. Sounds simple enough, right?
Jess, who painted a diamond Neil Lane ring, won for proving her focus on the endgame. She then got the chance to roll around in paint with Joey in what has become a favorite activity of the Bachelor franchise.
During the cocktail party, Joey shared another moment with Maria, who dropped the random bombshell that she was in a serious car accident with her mom as a baby and was almost pronounced dead at the scene. The accident put a strain on her relationship with her mom, who was severely injured.
The heavy chat led Maria to earn another early rose, adding flashing lights to that target on her back.
Who went home on episode 5 of The Bachelor season 28?
Next up was Rachel's flamenco dance date with Joey. The pair's connection proved to be pretty strong, with some sizzling chemistry during the dance.
Over dinner, Rachel opened up about her life as an ICU nurse, and Joey assured her that he was ready to support her through the challenges of the job – something Rachel said past partners have not been willing to do.
Rachel was marked safe with her date rose as the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party saw the drama reach a boiling point.
With most ladies getting the chance to chat with Joey, it was another Maria scandal that kicked up the tension. Despite having a rose already, Maria interrupted Katelyn's chat with Joey, the news of which sent Jess into a meltdown.
Cue quite an intense confrontation! Jess didn't hide her feelings about Maria, squarely blaming her for not having enough time with Joey before the next rose ceremony.
Naturally, Jess' tears were all but pointless as she did, in fact, get a rose.
Leaving empty-handed were Autumn and Madina.
And then there were 10! The Bachelor returns on Monday, February 20, at 8 PM EST on ABC.
Cover photo: Disney/John Fleenor