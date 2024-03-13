The Bachelor: Maria Georgas reveals whether she would lead The Bachelorette

Los Angeles, California - Maria Georgas swiftly emerged as the fan-favorite on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor , but would she be willing to take the helm herself?

Buzz over the next Bachelorette has gone into overdrive as season 28 of The Bachelor draws to a close.

Following her shock elimination after hometowns, Maria has certified her spot as Bachelor Nation's top pick.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old addressed the rumors head-on during a chat with E! News.

"I always wanted to be on the show, but not once did I ever think I could get the opportunity to be the Bachelorette," Maria said. "It's amazing that people think that I can do that. So I'm just appreciative of that. And it makes me happy."

The spunky Toronto native even has the approval of the latest Bachelor himself, as Joey told the outlet that Maria was among his top two picks. (Notably, his second hasn't yet been eliminated, so... spoiler alert!)

For those not afraid of spoilers, the undisputed king of them, Reality Steve, has revealed what his inside sources have dished about Maria's likelihood of taking the lead.