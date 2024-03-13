The Bachelor: Maria Georgas reveals whether she would lead The Bachelorette
Los Angeles, California - Maria Georgas swiftly emerged as the fan-favorite on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor, but would she be willing to take the helm herself?
Buzz over the next Bachelorette has gone into overdrive as season 28 of The Bachelor draws to a close.
Following her shock elimination after hometowns, Maria has certified her spot as Bachelor Nation's top pick.
On Tuesday, the 29-year-old addressed the rumors head-on during a chat with E! News.
"I always wanted to be on the show, but not once did I ever think I could get the opportunity to be the Bachelorette," Maria said. "It's amazing that people think that I can do that. So I'm just appreciative of that. And it makes me happy."
The spunky Toronto native even has the approval of the latest Bachelor himself, as Joey told the outlet that Maria was among his top two picks. (Notably, his second hasn't yet been eliminated, so... spoiler alert!)
For those not afraid of spoilers, the undisputed king of them, Reality Steve, has revealed what his inside sources have dished about Maria's likelihood of taking the lead.
Will Maria Georgas lead The Bachelorette season 21?
Warning: Spoilers for Joey's season of The Bachelor ahead!
While everything the reality TV guru reveals should be taken with a grain of salt, Steve has confirmed Maria is being eyed for The Bachelorette.
However, she has some stiff competition: Joey's reported runner-up, Daisy Kent.
"I think the show is very well aware that they are deciding between Maria and Daisy, I do not think they have made a decision yet," he said on his podcast on Monday.
"It's a 50/50 shot, it's not like, oh my gosh, someone's gonna come out of left field," Steve added.
As for Joey's accidental spoiler of a comment, he named Maria alongside Rachel as his top picks. After the fantasy suite cliffhanger, she's still in the running alongside Daisy and Kelsey A. (his winner, according to Reality Steve).
ABC has been known to make last-minute changes to their choice for the season lead, so it's certainly still up in the air.
With Maria preparing to face her enemies in the mansion at the upcoming Women Tell-All, the special – and the audience's response – could sway the network's decision.
