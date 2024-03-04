The Bachelor: Joey Graziadei makes brutal cut after fairytale hometowns
Los Angeles, California - Joey Graziadei has found his final three after a series of swoon-worthy hometown dates on The Bachelor.
After a foreboding cold open starring Maria's family, Monday's hometowns kicked off with Joey in New Orleans alongside Kelsey A.
Kelsey, still struggling with her late mother's absence in the engagement process, brought Joey to meet her dad, Mark, and her siblings.
In a private conversation with Mark, Joey assured him that his feelings for her were real despite his ongoing connections with the remaining three contestants.
Kelsey then told Mark that she "thinks" she loves Joey, who evidently got the family stamp of approval as her dad remarked that he hopes she's engaged the next time he sees her.
Next, it was off to California for Rachel's hometown, where Joey made sure to participate in her family's cultural traditions for the special occasion. Her family proved a bit more challenging to win over than Kelsey's, as Rachel's parents struggled to warm up to the idea of their daughter falling in love with a man currently dating three other women. Fair enough!
Joey's request for permission to marry Rachel wasn't exactly turned down by her dad, but it didn't get a yes either, as he didn't want her to get hurt again. Nevertheless, Rachel told Joey she was falling in love at this point, and the rest was history.
And with that, it was time to head to Daisy's famed Christmas tree farm!
Daisy and Maria's families gush over connections with Joey
Their Hallmark movie date was off to a good start as Joey mingled with Daisy's friends before meeting her parents, siblings, and grandparents.
Daisy confessed that her family's opinions would likely sway her decision, and her hesitance to declare her feelings for Joey was caught by her mom, Julie, who questioned why she was so guarded.
In a private chat, Daisy admitted her difficulty opening up, blaming it on a fear of getting hurt, but recognizing how holding back could risk her chances, she ultimately mustered the courage to tell Joey that she was officially falling in love.
Finally, it was time for the main event: Maria's hometown!
Things got off to something of a rocky start at Niagara Falls, where Joey conceded he was feeling less than confident about their connection. The uncertainty was only amplified by Maria's revelation that she'd never brought a guy home before, which Joey found to be a sign that she may be a bit too closed off to the deep connection he was hoping for.
As Maria continued to struggle with the lingering competition, Joey faced a Godfather-esque confrontation with her dad and managed to survive in record time.
Maria was over the moon with the news that Joey had asked her dad for his blessing (despite him doing the same in each prior hometown!), but just before she could reveal how in love she was, she got cold feet, spelling trouble for the future.
Who went home in episode 8 of The Bachelor season 28?
With tensions as high as could be, Joey joined his ladies at the airport, and just before he could give out the first rose, Maria asked to speak with him privately.
Alas, despite finally telling him she had fallen in love, it was clear Joey's mind was made up, and he ultimately sent her home, selecting Kelsey, Daisy, and Rachel for fantasy suites.
Who will make it to the finale? Will Maria's dad send a hitman after Joey for breaking her heart? All will be revealed when The Bachelor returns on Monday, March 11, at 8 PM EST!
