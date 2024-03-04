The Bachelor: Joey Graziadei makes brutal cut after fairytale hometowns

Los Angeles, California - Joey Graziadei has found his final three after a series of swoon-worthy hometown dates on The Bachelor .

The Bachelor season 28's hometowns kicked off with Kelsey A. (c.) in Louisiana followed by Rachel (r.) in California. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/joeygraziadei & rachelmariean

After a foreboding cold open starring Maria's family, Monday's hometowns kicked off with Joey in New Orleans alongside Kelsey A.

Kelsey, still struggling with her late mother's absence in the engagement process, brought Joey to meet her dad, Mark, and her siblings.

In a private conversation with Mark, Joey assured him that his feelings for her were real despite his ongoing connections with the remaining three contestants.

Kelsey then told Mark that she "thinks" she loves Joey, who evidently got the family stamp of approval as her dad remarked that he hopes she's engaged the next time he sees her.

Next, it was off to California for Rachel's hometown, where Joey made sure to participate in her family's cultural traditions for the special occasion. Her family proved a bit more challenging to win over than Kelsey's, as Rachel's parents struggled to warm up to the idea of their daughter falling in love with a man currently dating three other women. Fair enough!

Joey's request for permission to marry Rachel wasn't exactly turned down by her dad, but it didn't get a yes either, as he didn't want her to get hurt again. Nevertheless, Rachel told Joey she was falling in love at this point, and the rest was history.

And with that, it was time to head to Daisy's famed Christmas tree farm!