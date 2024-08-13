The Bachelorette: One contestant self-implodes as Jenn picks her hometown dates

Jenn Tran cut her suitor pool down to four on Monday's episode as The Bachelorette sets her sights on the all-important hometown dates!

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Jenn Tran has cut her suitor pool down to four as The Bachelorette sets her sights on the all-important hometown dates!

Marcus (l.) and Jenn enjoyed a "wicked" date in the Emerald City during Monday's episode. © Disney/John Fleenor Taking things to Seattle, Washington, Monday's episode kicked off with another one-on-one date for Marcus. The elaborate outing, which was a heavily sponsored date promoting the new Wicked movie, saw Jenn and Marcus venture down the yellow brick road of love. In an activity led by former Bachelorette Charity Lawson, the pair were brought to tears by messages from their family members. Marcus received a video message from his sister Gabriella, while Jenn got a moving letter from her mom. The perhaps over-the-top date culminated at the Seattle Mariners' T-Mobile Park, where the couple opened up about their families over an intimate dinner. Marcus shared the devastating story of how he and his sister wound up in foster care after their parents brought them to daycare and never returned for them, and Jenn was evidently moved as she assured him that despite the insecurities the trauma led to, he is still worthy of love. Marcus received a date rose, and it was off to a local radio station for a group date featuring Spencer, Jonathon, Sam, Devin and Grant.

Sam (r.) bombed his performance in Monday's radio-themed group date. © Disney/John Fleenor Immediately, Sam revealed all of his red flags with his answers to a rapid-fire word association. When given the phrase "fantasy suite," he answered, "Aggressive," raising eyebrows across the studio – and at home! And things did not get any better when Sam was put in the solo hot seat. Jenn, who has shared quite a steamy physical connection with Sam, was hoping to uncover a more emotional side. Instead, Sam baffled everyone but nonchalantly confessed that Jenn was "not his type." "I thought The Bachelorette was going to be Daisy or Maria," he said. (Yes, he actually said that!) Sam continued to struggle when Jenn asked further questions, seemingly unable to answer anything about his feelings towards her without focusing solely on himself. At the cocktail party, Grant told Jenn he was falling for her, while our season lead told Devin that she felt that way towards him. As for Sam, a solo chat somehow managed to make things even worse, as the 27-year-old made a Hail Mary pass and told Jenn he loved her. Thankfully, Jenn wasn't buying it, and she opted not to hand out a group date rose at all.

Jeremy secures a last-minute connection with Jenn

Jeremy (r.) shared a successful date with Jenn, securing a ticket to next week's hometowns. © Disney/John Fleenor Jeremy scored his first one-on-one date of the season, joining Jenn on a trip to a local market. Though Jenn admitted she and Jeremy were pretty "behind" in solidifying their connection, their dinner date gave her a new confidence in their future. The two shared a similar passion for religion, and while Jeremy is Jewish and Jenn is Buddhist, both were open to raising a family incorporating traditions of both faiths. "Jerebear" secured a hometown date with a rose, but before the episode's official rose ceremony took place, Jenn decided to pay Sam a visit in his hotel room to figure out if there was any hope for them. Sure enough, Sam again floundered, doubling down on his declaration of love but not being able to explain why he loved her in particular. Jenn decided to close the door entirely on her first impression rose recipient, and Sam was (finally) sent packing.

Who are Jenn's hometown picks?

(From l. to r.) Devin, Jonathon, Marcus, and Jeremy are Jenn's (c.) final four. © Disney/John Fleenor With Sam out of the picture, four men were left to fight for the final two roses. It was Devin and Jonathon who secured the dates along with Jeremy and Marcus, leaving Spencer and Grant heartbroken. In a shocking twist, ABC made an extremely subtle reveal that Grant would actually be the next Bachelor, though the news was omitted from the episode. Instead, a Bachelor Nation blog post confirmed the news before Grant appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday.