The Golden Bachelorette: Joan gets her heart broken in fantasy suite shocker!

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - On fantasy suites week of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos was in for a heartbreaking twist as one of her suitors made an early exit.

Joan (l.) spent the day on a yacht with Guy before the two shared the first overnight date of the week. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson Wednesday's episode kicked off with our 61-year-old Bachelorette enjoying the sights of Tahiti. Before she began her dates, she got some advice from fellow Golden Bachelor season 1 alum Nancy Hulkower. Joan repeated her concerns about honoring her late husband's memory and admitted that she worries she's being "selfish" by taking on this journey. But Nancy encouraged her to follow her heart, as Joan revealed that she sees the potential for a real future with one of her remaining men.

The first date of the night went to Guy, who is totally head over heels for Joan at this point. She, however, told the cameras that she wasn't quite where he was yet, but she could see herself getting there. Guy and Joan shared a lavish yacht date, after which they headed to dinner. This being fantasy suites week, Joan opted to lay out her ground rules for the overnight dates as she told Guy that she wanted the off-camera time with him, but there would be no physical intimacy. Guy was fully supportive of her choice, and he was buzzing in the morning as he gushed that their connection felt stronger than ever. Next, it was time to catch up with Chock!

Chock shares swoon-worthy overnight with Joan

Chock (r.) remained a frontrunner as he enjoyed as an intimate date with Joan. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson Like Guy, Chock is also head over heels – but in his case, it looks like Joan feels the same way! After an ATV date, the pair enjoyed an intimate dinner, and Joan later told the cameras that she finally felt "seen" for the first time since her husband passed away. Joan also told Chock that she didn't plan on being physical during the overnight date, but the next morning, Chock teased fans as he said his "lips were sealed" about what went down. Pascal had the final date of the night, and unlike his competitors, he is decidedly not all-in on Joan. Before his date, he spilled to host Jesse Palmer that he had nearly gotten engaged just last year and admitted he was still struggling to move on from the relationship. Nevertheless, he got a bit of pep in his step as he met the locals in Tahiti, as they spoke French as well. But when the two were invited to a Tahitian bonding ceremony, Pascal suddenly got cold feet and confessed that talking about their emotions in such a raw way freaked him out.

Pascal gets cold feet ahead of the finale

Pascal got cold feet during fantasy suites week of The Golden Bachelorette and ultimately made an early exit. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson At dinner, Pascal wasted no time as he disclosed his sense of panic to Joan. He continued on to open up about his last relationship before he bluntly admitted that he wasn't sure he could ever get to the place to get engaged to Joan. She asked him to clarify if he just didn't feel ready now or if he might never be, to which Pascal said that he knows what love feels like – and this isn't it. Yikes! And with that, Joan called the dinner off. Pascal even brushed off the camera crew as they made their way out and said in his confessional that he was "not okay." Joan was clearly hurt by Pascal's admission, sharing that he made her worry that she might be "unlovable." And then there were two, I guess!