The Golden Bachelorette: Connections fall apart as Joan makes shocking hometown picks

Los Angeles, California - In a jarringly early selection, The Golden Bachelorette has narrowed its pool of suitors down to four as Joan Vassos made her final cuts before hometowns.

Keith (r.) scored the first one-on-one date of Wednesday's episode. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Wednesday's episode kicked off with Joan chatting with former Bachelorette Trista Sutter, who encouraged the 61-year-old to wear her heart on her sleeve as her journey entered its final stretch.

The first one-on-one of the night went to Keith, who scored the first impression rose during the season premiere.

Keith opened up about his ex-wife's battle with addiction and its impact on their kids, and Joan praised him for his vulnerability and strength as a dad.

Given the unusually fast pace of the season, Joan opted not to hand out roses on any of this week's dates, instead saving her hometown picks for the final ceremony.

The evening's group date saw Guy, Jordan, Jonathan, Pascal, and Chock head to a bowling alley with Joan.

But the playful date quickly turned serious as Chock faced some ire for cozying up to Joan and taking much of her time away from the other men.