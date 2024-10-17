The Golden Bachelorette: Connections fall apart as Joan makes shocking hometown picks
Los Angeles, California - In a jarringly early selection, The Golden Bachelorette has narrowed its pool of suitors down to four as Joan Vassos made her final cuts before hometowns.
Wednesday's episode kicked off with Joan chatting with former Bachelorette Trista Sutter, who encouraged the 61-year-old to wear her heart on her sleeve as her journey entered its final stretch.
The first one-on-one of the night went to Keith, who scored the first impression rose during the season premiere.
Keith opened up about his ex-wife's battle with addiction and its impact on their kids, and Joan praised him for his vulnerability and strength as a dad.
Given the unusually fast pace of the season, Joan opted not to hand out roses on any of this week's dates, instead saving her hometown picks for the final ceremony.
The evening's group date saw Guy, Jordan, Jonathan, Pascal, and Chock head to a bowling alley with Joan.
But the playful date quickly turned serious as Chock faced some ire for cozying up to Joan and taking much of her time away from the other men.
The guys battle it out over bowling as Joan makes an early cut
Chock, who returned last week after a brief exit following his mom's death, has emerged as a clear frontrunner, and Joan had no issue with him pulling her attention!
Next, it was time for Mark's first one-on-one of the season, where the two enjoyed a boat ride together.
Mark, whose daughter Kelsey won the last season of The Bachelor, has been struggling with grief over the death of his wife, Denise, years prior.
But despite this being a clear commonality with Joan, it seemed the two couldn't quite click, and Joan felt he was being too quiet on the date.
Things loosened up a bit with a game of Never Have I Ever, but Joan still felt like something was "missing" in their connection.
Though Mark felt good about things, Joan ultimately decided to approach him at the mansion the following day and tell him she didn't see a future for them.
Who are Joan's hometown picks on The Golden Bachelorette?
Naturally, Mark's exit had every fan thinking just one thing – say hello to your next Golden Bachelor!
Well, not yet, but with all the buzz over Kelsey and Joey, the move sure seems like a no-brainer.
With Mark gone, there were still two too many men left at the rose ceremony.
The first to score a rose was Pascal, followed by Chock, Guy, and Jordan.
That left Jonathan and Keith to pack their bags in what might be one of Bachelor Nation's most baffling eliminations ever.
Joan will meet the families when The Golden Bachelorette returns on Wednesday, October 23, at 8 PM ET on ABC!
Cover photo: Disney/Gilles Mingasson