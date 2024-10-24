The Golden Bachelorette: Hometowns bring the tears as Joan makes her fantasy suite picks!
Los Angeles, California - Joan Vassos has gotten a glimpse of her potential happy endings as The Golden Bachelorette reaches hometowns week.
Guy was the first suitor to bring Joan home to his family, who hail from Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
The pair kicked things off with an outing on the lake, where Joan's grief over her late husband again left her feeling a bit overwhelmed.
But Guy's reassurance only helped her feel more secure in their connection, and it was time for Joan to meet the family!
The meeting went quite well, as Guy's siblings seemed to be on board with their romance.
Guy then confessed he had officially "fallen for" Joan, and while she didn't say the same, she was clearly confident in the pair's potential.
Next up was Pascal, who first brought Joan to his famous hair salon. Our Bachelorette got the chance to meet Pascal's kids, who revealed that this was the happiest they'd ever seen their father.
While this date also went well, Pascal's apparent hesitation to go all-in still seems to be worrying Joan, as she's afraid that, in the end, he may not see the same future together.
Not all of Joan's men are on the same page
Joan then arrived in Chicago to meet with Jordan, who shared some of the city's culinary offerings with her.
While speaking with Jordan's daughters, Joan admitted that she thought Jordan – like Pascal – wasn't as ready to jump in as the other two men.
His daughter, Ali, tried to explain that it likely came from a fear of losing the relationship, but Joan wasn't totally convinced of his readiness for another marriage.
Finally, it was off to Kansas to meet with Chock and his family. Given the recent loss of his mom, this date was pretty somber, but it certainly gave Joan a chance to dive deep with her possible new family.
Joan shared a moment with Tom, the father of Chock's late fiancée Kathy, who shared that he hadn't seen Chock that head over heels since he was with Kathy.
Chock's family pushed him to come to terms with the fact that he had clearly fallen for Joan – whether he was ready to admit or not – and he later confessed it to the woman herself.
Who made it to fantasy suites on The Golden Bachelorette?
Joan admitted she was in a bit of a "funk" when it came to the all-important rose ceremony of the evening.
Ultimately, she made the not-so-surprising decision to cut one of the two men who seemed less committed and sent Jordan packing.
That left Pascal, Guy, and Chock with a ticket to paradise for fantasy suites, which will kick off when The Golden Bachelorette returns on Wednesday, October 30.
