The Golden Bachelorette: Hometowns bring the tears as Joan makes her fantasy suite picks!

Los Angeles, California - Joan Vassos has gotten a glimpse of her potential happy endings as The Golden Bachelorette reaches hometowns week.

Joan Vassos got a glimpse of her potential happy endings as The Golden Bachelorette reached hometowns week. © Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Guy was the first suitor to bring Joan home to his family, who hail from Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

The pair kicked things off with an outing on the lake, where Joan's grief over her late husband again left her feeling a bit overwhelmed.

But Guy's reassurance only helped her feel more secure in their connection, and it was time for Joan to meet the family!

The meeting went quite well, as Guy's siblings seemed to be on board with their romance.

Guy then confessed he had officially "fallen for" Joan, and while she didn't say the same, she was clearly confident in the pair's potential.

Next up was Pascal, who first brought Joan to his famous hair salon. Our Bachelorette got the chance to meet Pascal's kids, who revealed that this was the happiest they'd ever seen their father.

While this date also went well, Pascal's apparent hesitation to go all-in still seems to be worrying Joan, as she's afraid that, in the end, he may not see the same future together.