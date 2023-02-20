The Last of Us episode 6 shows Joel and Ellie's relationship with another emotional drop
It's getting down to the wire in the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us (TLOU), as viewers have been treated to what lays ahead for Joel and Ellie's future.
Fans of the 2013 Naughty Dog video game were probably overjoyed by the major connection to the impending second season of TLOU in Sunday's episode.
Yet it was Pedro Pascal's scene-stealing performance as the afflicted Joel that made the hour-long chapter another unforgettable and emotional episode.
Picking up three months after the events of the previous episode, the series' sixth installment shows Joel and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, reuniting with Joel's missing brother Tommy, played by Gabriel Luna.
Amid the tearful reunion, the pair are also introduced to Tommy's settlement in snowy Jackson, Wyoming - which is the main location of the game The Last of Us Part II.
With this subtle nod to the show's next season, Pascal's take on Joel's growing feelings for Ellie is not only impactful, it's important. And here's why.
Joel and Ellie's relationship grows amid the danger is The Last of Us
Warning: some spoilers lay ahead!
Even amid a zombie-apocalypse, grief is ever present – as is love.
While this push-and-pull was expertly explored in Nick Offerman's ground-breaking performance in episode 3, the show's focus has shifted to Joel, who despite his best efforts otherwise, is now attached to Ellie.
After the horrific death of Joel's daughter and close comrade, it's easy to see why he is so complex and is morally torn, and why he isn't trying to let anyone else in. But after spending months together, it's evident that Joel and Ellie rely heavily on each other for their survival.
In the latest episode Kin, Joel confesses to his brother his fears about not being able to keep the immune teen safe. The eeriness feels like a warning that fans are being setting up for huge events to come.
Additionally, another emotional scene from the TLOU game is recreated in the episode – much to the delight of fans – as it's also pivotal to the development of Ellie and Joel's relationship.
Check out some fan reactions to the latest episode below.
Only three episodes remain in The Last of Us, which is now streaming on HBO Max.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Picturelux