The Last of Us episode 6 shows Joel and Ellie's relationship with another emotional drop

It's getting down to the wire in the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us (TLOU), as viewers have been treated to what lays ahead for Joel and Ellie's future.

Pedro Pascal's Joel (r) and Bella Ramsey's Ellie (l) grow closer in episode 6 amid their treacherous journey in HBO Max's The Last of Us. © IMAGO / Picturelux

Fans of the 2013 Naughty Dog video game were probably overjoyed by the major connection to the impending second season of TLOU in Sunday's episode.

Yet it was Pedro Pascal's scene-stealing performance as the afflicted Joel that made the hour-long chapter another unforgettable and emotional episode.

Picking up three months after the events of the previous episode, the series' sixth installment shows Joel and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, reuniting with Joel's missing brother Tommy, played by Gabriel Luna.

Amid the tearful reunion, the pair are also introduced to Tommy's settlement in snowy Jackson, Wyoming - which is the main location of the game The Last of Us Part II.

With this subtle nod to the show's next season, Pascal's take on Joel's growing feelings for Ellie is not only impactful, it's important. And here's why.