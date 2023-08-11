The Summer I Turned Pretty's love triangle turns tense ahead of finale

Seattle, Washington - The Summer I Turned Pretty is keeping fans on their toes as the TV show approaches its second season finale.

The Summer I Turned Pretty dialed up the drama in the penultimate of season 2. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Warning! Spoilers ahead for season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Episode 7 of the Prime Video series was a dramatic one, whether you're Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah.

The penultimate episode of the season wrapped up several important running storylines, including a solution for the beach house dilemma as Aunt Julia and Adam Fisher come up with a plan to sell the Boston house to afford the place in Cousins.

But the real drama came in the final few minutes, as Belly and Jeremiah's growing tension culminated in a steamy kiss...before Conrad emerged from behind them.

With the love triangle tensions at an all-time high, Belly's conflicting feelings for the brothers set the stage for quite the dramatic finale.