Will The Summer I Turned Pretty return for season 3?

Seattle, Washington - Pack that sunscreen and get ready to blast some Taylor Swift because The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially been renewed for another season!

The Summer I Turned Pretty has scored a renewal for season 3. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Season 3 of the Prime Video TV show was announced on Thursday, confirming another renewal for the smash-hit series.



The news comes before season 2, which is currently dropping weekly episodes, has even come to a close.

The renewal announcement confirmed expectations that season 3 would adapt We'll Always Have Summer, the final novel in the book trilogy by Jenny Han.

While fans of the source material will be familiar with the ending that season 3 will likely have, Han has been outspoken about her willingness to change the events of the books, meaning that Belly's happily ever after could look different on TV!

The swift renewal also comes amid a remarkable jump in the show's success since it released the first season last year.