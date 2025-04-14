White Lotus season 4: What we know about the cast, location, and more

Another stay at The White Lotus has come to an end, but after the series' season 3 finale, fans are buzzing about what the fourth installment might hold.

Another stay at The White Lotus has come to an end, but after the HBO series' season 3 finale, fans are already buzzing about what the fourth installment might hold.

The White Lotus was renewed for a fourth season even before season 3 began airing in February. © IMAGO / Avalon.red HBO renewed The White Lotus for a fourth season even before its latest Thailand-set run began, so there are already quite a few hints about what fans can expect. After spending time in Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand, The White Lotus may deliver a surprise when it comes to its next locale. Of course, the location isn't the only season 4 mystery fans are eager to solve, as dream casts have been making the rounds on social media as viewers pitch the actors they hope to see join the cast. Prince Harry Prince Harry says he's "overwhelmed" amid fight for security in the UK So, as the hiatus begins, what do we know so far about The White Lotus season 4?

Where will season 4 of The White Lotus take place?

Season 2 of The White Lotus was set in Sicily. © IMAGO / Picturelux So far, the location of the next White Lotus hotel has not been revealed. However, creator Mike White did drop a telling hint on Max's Unpacking the Episode, teasing that he is over the beach settings that have defined the first three seasons. "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves against rocks' vernacular," he said. "But there's always room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels." Another major clue was given by Francesca Orsi, HBO's head of drama, in an interview with Deadline earlier this year. "We're going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we'll know soon," she said. "I can't really say where we're going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe." But White has also previously expressed interest in bringing the show to Australia, saying in 2023 that it was his "dream" to hit every continent, so a Down Under season is a must. Another possible spot is Japan, which was the first planned locale for season 3 before changing over to Thailand for logistical reasons, per People.

Who will star in season 4 of The White Lotus?

The current cast of The White Lotus has picked Jon Gries (l.) as the most likely star to return in season 4. © IMAGO / Picturelux Unfortunately, there is also no news about who might star in the next season of The White Lotus, but there are some early clues about who could be returning to the show. When asked by

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter who they'd like to see reprise their role, the season 3 cast largely pointed to Jon Gries, who has now starred in all three seasons Gries portrays Greg, the villainous partner of Jennifer Coolidge's late character Tanya. He returned in season 3 – this time going by Gary – as he tried to put his past behind him. There is also chatter that Natasha Rothwell's Belinda – now $5 million richer thanks to Gary's hush money – could make another return. But White, a veteran of the reality TV world, may take a page out of the unscripted genre by creating an "all-star" season with all returning cast members. Patrick Schwarzenegger, who played Saxon in the latest season, confirmed that he'd "heard rumors" about the idea. He even teased that he'd personally like to work with his fellow "douche guys" from the earlier seasons – referring to Jake Lacy and Theo James from seasons 1 and 2, respectively. Might we even be so lucky as to seen Jennifer Coolidge return somehow? Only time will tell!