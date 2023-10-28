TikTok treats for Halloween: Simple recipes for spooky season

For those who are in a bit of pinch this Halloween, TikTok has a few creative and easy DIY ideas for spooky and delicious treats that will surely be a hit!

By Elyse Johnson

Looking for some last-minute spooky treats for Halloween? Check out these creative DIY ideas by a few TikTok users that are super fun and easy! © Collage: Screenshot/tiktok/seasonallysweet & maddie_kins Running out of time to get that festive feast ready ahead of the holiday? Halloween is almost here, and for the ghouls and goblins that are in a bit of a pinch, these easy DIY TikTok-inspired ideas are a great way to salvage spooky season at the last minute.

Whether you're planning a scary movie marathon or throwing a festive costume party, these frighteningly creative treats will add the perfect touch to any ghastly event. Gather round, witches and warlock, and take a look at these tasty Halloween snacks that are to die for!

Mummy Oreos

TikToker @seasonallysweet shared this innovative spin on the classic cookies with simple ingredients. © Screenshot/tiktok/seasonallysweet Chocolate-coated Oreos? Yes please! TikToker @seasonallysweet shared this innovative spin on the classic cookies with simple ingredients. All one needs is some chocolate or vanilla frosting, straws, and a few edible eyes. Not only is this sweet treat a sure-fire hit for the kiddies but adults who have a huge sweet tooth with definitely enjoy this too! PSA: Keep the milk on standby – or wine for the grownups.

Spooky Dessert Board

Want an array of different ghoulish treats? TikTok user maddie_kins offers this inventive idea that features cookies, pretzels, and strawberries! © Screenshot/tiktok/maddie_kins For those who don't just want one spooky treat to munch on, why not go all out with a delicious dessert board. User @maddie_kins shared her take on this inventive that not only features oreos, but ghastly vanilla-coated strawberries, spider-pretzels, and pumpkin sheet cookies. This is yet another simple creation that is easy to prepare and can be served with any spooky dessert!

Ghastly Cinnamon Rolls

Another favored treat can also be a Halloween treat for anyone are cinnamon rolls! TikToker kristensellentin shows how to make the yummy rolls truly haunting! © Screenshot/tiktok/kristensellentin Cinnamon rolls are always a good idea no matter what time of year it is. TikToker @kristensellentin put a ghastly spin on this favored treat by simply using her hands. The content creator shaped her cinnamon rolls in the shape of ghosts before popping them in the oven. For the finishing touches, the phantom treats are decorated with icing and edible eyes. Who knew something so terrifying could be so delicious?