Trump's Georgia trial makes moves to establish trial date

Washington DC - A Georgia prosecutor asked a judge on Friday to set August 2024 as the start date for Donald Trump 's trial for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (l.) asked a judge on Friday to set August 2024 as the start date for Donald Trump's (r.) trial for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern state. © CHANDAN KHANNA, Christian MONTERROSA / AFP

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked for the trial of the former president and his 14 codefendants to begin on August 5, 2024, three months before the US presidential election.

Willis told Judge Scott McAfee, who will preside over the trial, that she had chosen the August date so as not to interfere with "Defendant Trump's other criminal trials."

Willis, in an interview this week with The Washington Post, said she expected the trial would last "many months" and would not conclude "until the winter or the very early part of 2025."

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and the others are charged with racketeering and other offenses related to their alleged efforts to upend the 2020 election in Georgia.