Eric Adams' official residence raided by feds as big names call for resignation

New York, New York - Feds raided the official residence of New York Mayor Eric Adams early Thursday ahead of the expected announcement of criminal charges against the beleaguered former cop.

The search at the residence known as Gracie Mansion began before dawn, and is the latest shock twist in a graft investigation against the Adams administration.



There was no immediate detail on what charge or charges – the first ever against a sitting New York mayor – would be lodged after the indictment was announced Wednesday.

Already reeling from multiple inquiries targeting his close aides, Adams has been investigated over whether his 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with Turkey's government to receive illegal foreign donations.

Adams confirmed that he was bracing for the indictment, saying in a statement that "it is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with federal crimes."

"These charges will be entirely false, based on lies," he railed Wednesday, declaring himself "innocent."

"I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target – and a target I became."