Vermont shooting suspect charged, officials decry "hateful act"

Burlington, Vermont - On Monday a man was charged with attempted murder over the shooting of three men of Palestinian descent in a crime that authorities described as an act of hatred.

Vermont state attorney Sarah George said there was not yet sufficient evidence to support a hate crime enhancement of the charges against the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Jason Eaton (pictured.) © Screenshot/X/@Yashar Ali

"I do want to be clear," George told reporters in Burlington. "There is no question this was a hateful act."

Police said the gunman stepped off a front porch and – "unprovoked" – opened fire on the three college students as they walked together Saturday on a city block.

All three victims were graduates of the Ramallah Friends School, a private Quaker school in the West Bank, and are now attending different universities in the northeastern United States. Two of the young men were wearing keffiyehs, the traditional black and white Palestinian scarf.

The attack comes during heightened tensions in the United States over the Israel-Hamas war. College campuses and other locations have seen mounting threats and incidents of violence including acts of Islamophobia and antisemitism.