Judge orders Trump DOJ to appear in court over dropped Eric Adams charges

New York, New York - A federal judge ordered the Trump Justice Department to appear in court Wednesday to explain its extraordinary decision to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, a move that triggered a wave of protest resignations.

District Judge Dale Ho, who is presiding over the case, ordered the embattled mayor of the largest US city and Justice Department prosecutors to attend a 2:00 PM ET hearing in Manhattan to discuss the reasons for dismissing the charges.

In asking last week for the case against Adams to be dropped, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove said the prosecution was restricting the Democratic mayor's "ability to devote full attention and resources to illegal immigration and violent crime."

The unusual request prompted allegations that it was a quid pro quo in exchange for Adams agreeing to enforce Republican President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown – a claim denied by the mayor.

"I want to be crystal clear with New Yorkers: I never offered – nor did anyone offer on my behalf – any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case," he said.

Adams, who pleaded not guilty in September to charges of fraud and bribery, has been under growing pressure to resign.

On Monday, the head of New York's city council called on the mayor, who is facing re-election in November, to step down, and four deputy mayors announced that they were resigning.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who has the power to remove Adams from office, was meeting with "key leaders" on Tuesday to discuss what she called a "path forward with the goal of ensuring stability for the City of New York."