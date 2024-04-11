Mississippi "Goon Squad" hit with more prison sentences following racist attack

Six ex-Mississippi cops – who called themselves the "Good Squad" – were handed additional prison sentences on Wednesday following a horrific racist attack.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Brandon, Mississippi - Six ex-Mississippi cops – who called themselves the "Good Squad" – were handed additional prison sentences on Wednesday following a horrific racist attack on two Black men.

Former Rankin County Sheriff's deputy Brett McAlpin walks into the courtroom as the "Goon Squad" sentencing session begins at the Rankin County Circuit Court in Brandon, Mississippi. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network Rankin County Circuit Judge Steve Ratcliff sentenced six former Mississippi law enforcement officers on state charges on Tuesday, giving Brett Morris McAlpin (53), a former high-ranking deputy in the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, 20 years behind bars. Fellow deputies Christian Dedmon (29), Jeffrey Middleton (46), Daniel Opdyke (28), and Hunter Elward (31) were sentenced to 25 years, 20 years, 20 years, and 25 years, respectively. Joshua Hartfield (32), a former Richland police officer, got 15 years. The prison terms are, in some cases, shorter than those handed down on federal charges last month. In March, McAlpin received around 27 years behind bars in a federal penitentiary, while Dedmon got 40 years, Middleton 17.5 years, Opdyke 17.5 years, Elward 20 years, and Hartfield 10 years. The sentences will run concurrently, with the six men required to permanently surrender their law enforcement certificates.

Mississippi "Goon Squad" perpetrates racist attack

Hunter Elward listens to Circuit Judge Steve Ratcliff during the Goon Squad sentencing at the Rankin County Circuit Court in Brandon, Mississippi. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network The prison sentences came after the six white men perpetrated a brutal, racist attack against Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker in January 2023. A neighbor had complained to McAlpin that two Black men were living at the home of a white woman in Braxton. Parker was living there as he was caring for the homeowner. The officers then got together and headed to the home without a warrant, where they proceeded to unleash over 90 minutes of pure horror on the innocent men. The "Goon Squad" assaulted the men physically and verbally with racial slurs. They forced them to ingest liquids and to get in the shower naked together. They repeatedly tased the two men and assaulted them with a sex toy. Elward also shot Jenkins in the mouth during a "mock execution," injuring his victim's tongue and jaw. After the attack, the officers quickly proceeded to try to cover up their crimes by planting drugs on Parker and Jenkins, who faced charges for months.

"Goon Squad" survivors share harrowing testimonies

Eddie Parker and Michael Jenkins talk after the sentencing at the Rankin County Circuit Court in Brandon, Mississippi. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network The ex-officers' abuse has left lasting scars for the two survivors. "I was brutally beaten and nearly killed by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, also known as the Goon Squad. I never would have thought a night of hanging out with friends would nearly cost me my life," Jenkins said in a statement shared with the court on Wednesday. "I can no longer do what I love to do and that’s sing," his statement continued. "I play the drums for my church. And because I was shot in the face, it affected my vision so I can no longer play." "I wake it up at night covered in sweat because of the nightmares of my attack. Loud noises police lights, sirens, all give me extreme fear and anxiety. I am broken inside and I don’t ever think I’ll be the person I was." Parker also expressed the ongoing mental duress caused by the attack, saying, "My life was not perfect. But it was mine. I doubt if I'll ever experience it again."