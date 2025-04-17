Menendez brothers' resentencing postponed as lawyer makes new demand

Los Angeles, California - A resentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez that the brothers hoped could see them get out of prison was postponed Thursday, with the men's lawyer demanding the public prosecutor be removed from the case.

The pair, who are serving a life sentence for the 1989 shotgun killings of their parents, are seeking a change in their term that could allow them to be released on parole.

But a hearing that was scheduled for Thursday degenerated into a squabble over a risk assessment document on the brothers prepared by the parole board at the request of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is weighing their clemency bid.

Hours before the court hearing, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, who opposes the resentencing effort, said his office needed time to review that document.

The brothers' attorney, Mark Geragos, dismissed the move as a desperate bid to needlessly delay proceedings, and said he believed Hochman was hostile and should be removed from the case.

"We are filing a motion to recuse the district attorney," Geragos told reporters.

"The family does not want to go through this charade anymore with the DA... who made up his mind and did no hard work in terms of his position."

LA County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic said he would hold a new hearing on May 9 to determine if the report was relevant to the bid for resentencing.

The Los Angeles Times reported Newsom's office as saying the full report would not be available until June.