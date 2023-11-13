Moscow murders: Can Bryan Kohberger escape conviction?

Moscow, Idaho - One year after the quadruple murder in Moscow, Idaho, the DNA evidence is apparently not sufficient to convict suspect Bryan Kohberger.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger (r) is suspected of murdering four students from the University of Idaho in 2022. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kayleegoncalves & Monroe County Correctional Facility

Criminology student Bryan Kohberger (28) is accused of murdering Kaylee Goncalves (21), Madison Mogen (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Ethan Chapin (20) in their apartment building on the night of November 13, 2022.

However, as the New York Post reports, there could now be problems in convicting the prime suspect.

Although Kohberger is said to have left traces of DNA on a knife found at the crime scene, these are said to be insufficient to provide evidence of his guilt.

"DNA on itself… it's not everything," said journalist Ted Rowlands, who produced a documentary about the terrifying case.

"People can leave their DNA on items they've never touched and in rooms they've never been in," he explained, adding, "I think from the defense, you're going to see a huge attack on the DNA because if you get rid of that, you have a chance."

Rowlands nevertheless assumes that Kohberger will be convicted due to further evidence against the graduate student.