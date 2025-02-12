Moscow murders: Will suspect Bryan Kohberger be released after explosive new evidence?

Moscow, Idaho - More than two years after the horrific murders of four Idaho college students, new DNA evidence might allow suspect Bryan Kohberger to walk free.

According to the Daily Mail, Kohberger's lawyers claim that blood from two unidentified men was discovered at the scene of the crime – an inexplicable fact that could turn the investigation on its head.

The defense claims that DNA from an unknown man was found on a railing inside the house, but that's not all: a bloody glove was also discovered outside near the house.

Surprisingly, these traces were never uploaded to the FBI database because they were reportedly not considered "relevant."

The 30-year-old's legal team is thus accusing the police of using flawed and unconstitutional investigative procedures and is demanding that the court throw out the incriminating evidence.

Particularly explosive is the fact that the unidentified blood was not disclosed in December 2022, when a search warrant was obtained against Kohberger.

The suspect will not stand trial again until August 2025. The trial was originally scheduled to begin in October 2023, but repeated requests for extensions by his main defense lawyer have caused the trial to be postponed several times.

These delays have caused outrage among the grieving families of the victims, while Kohberger himself continues to maintain his innocence.