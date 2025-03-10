Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to conversion therapy ban

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge by a Christian therapist to a Colorado law that bans "conversion therapy" for minors who are questioning their gender identity or sexual orientation.

The case was brought by Kaley Chiles, a licensed mental health counselor who argues that the prohibition from holding such conversations with minors is a violation of her First Amendment free speech rights.

Colorado's Minor Conversion Therapy Law, passed in 2019, prohibits licensed mental health professionals from trying to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of their minor patients.

Chiles is represented in the case before the conservative-dominated Supreme Court by Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy group.

In her petition, Chiles's lawyers said she "believes that people flourish when they live consistently with God's design, including their biological sex."

"Amidst a nationwide mental-health crisis, many minors struggling with gender dysphoria are seeking the counseling that Kaley Chiles would like to provide," they said.

"They want help aligning their mind and body rather than chasing experimental medical interventions and risking permanent harm.

"Yet it is this desperately needed counseling – encouraging words between a licensed counselor and a consenting minor client – that Colorado forbids," they said.