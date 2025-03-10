Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to conversion therapy ban
Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge by a Christian therapist to a Colorado law that bans "conversion therapy" for minors who are questioning their gender identity or sexual orientation.
The case was brought by Kaley Chiles, a licensed mental health counselor who argues that the prohibition from holding such conversations with minors is a violation of her First Amendment free speech rights.
Colorado's Minor Conversion Therapy Law, passed in 2019, prohibits licensed mental health professionals from trying to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of their minor patients.
Chiles is represented in the case before the conservative-dominated Supreme Court by Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal advocacy group.
In her petition, Chiles's lawyers said she "believes that people flourish when they live consistently with God's design, including their biological sex."
"Amidst a nationwide mental-health crisis, many minors struggling with gender dysphoria are seeking the counseling that Kaley Chiles would like to provide," they said.
"They want help aligning their mind and body rather than chasing experimental medical interventions and risking permanent harm.
"Yet it is this desperately needed counseling – encouraging words between a licensed counselor and a consenting minor client – that Colorado forbids," they said.
Will bans on conversion therapy be overturned?
Conversion therapy is banned in more than 20 US states and much of Europe, with both the American Psychiatric Association and the American Psychological Association opposed to its use.
In its brief with the Supreme Court, Colorado said there is "mounting evidence that conversion therapy is associated with increased depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts."
Two lower courts ruled in favor of Colorado, and Chiles brought her case before the nation's top court, where conservatives hold a 6-3 majority.
In December, the Supreme Court heard arguments over a Tennessee law banning puberty blockers or hormone therapy for minors and is expected to issue a ruling by the end of June.
President Donald Trump, shortly after taking office, signed an executive order restricting gender transition medical procedures for people under the age of 19.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & REUTERS