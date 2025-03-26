Supreme Court rules on Biden-era regulation of "ghost guns"

Washington DC - The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld Biden-era federal regulation of untraceable "ghost guns" – firearms sold in easy-to-assemble kits – in a defeat for the powerful gun lobby.

Gun manufacturers and gun rights groups had challenged a 2022 Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) rule that requires ghost guns, like other firearms, to have serial numbers and for their purchasers to undergo background checks.

The ATF rule also requires commercial sellers of what are known as "buy-build-shoot" kits, which sometimes include parts made by 3D printers, to be licensed and maintain records.

The Supreme Court upheld the ATF regulations in a 7-2 ruling, with four conservative justices – including all three first-term appointees of Republican President Donald Trump – siding with the three liberals on the court.

Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, the two most conservative justices, dissented.

Justice Neil Gorsuch said ghost guns fit the definition of what constitutes a firearm under the 1968 Gun Control Act, which was passed by Congress after the assassinations of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr and Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

"Perhaps a half hour of work is required before anyone can fire a shot," Gorsuch said in the majority opinion. "But even as sold, the kit comes with all necessary components, and its intended function as instrument of combat is obvious.

"Really, the kit's name says it all: "Buy Build Shoot," he said.

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old Maryland man charged with murdering the CEO of UnitedHealth care in New York in December, was allegedly in possession of a ghost gun at the time of his arrest.