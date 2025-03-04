US Supreme Court looks set to shoot down Mexico suit against gunmakers

Washington DC - The US Supreme Court appeared poised on Tuesday to toss out a $10 billion lawsuit filed by Mexico accusing American gun manufacturers of fueling drug trafficking and violence.

The US Supreme Court appeared poised on Tuesday to toss out a $10 billion lawsuit filed by Mexico accusing American gun manufacturers of fueling drug trafficking and violence. © Tierney L CROSS / AFP

Smith & Wesson and US gun distributor Interstate Arms are seeking dismissal of the Mexican government's suit, which has been winding its way through US courts since 2021.

Mexico, which is under mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump to curb drug trafficking, accuses the firearms makers of "aiding and abetting" illegal gun sales because they allegedly know that some of their products are being unlawfully sold to the drug cartels.

A federal judge tossed out the case in 2022 saying Mexico's claims failed to overcome the extensive protections offered by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), which was passed by Congress in 2005 and shields US gunmakers from liability for criminals misusing their products.

An appeals court revived the case citing an exception to the law, and Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms sought relief from the Supreme Court.

A majority of the justices on the conservative-dominated top US court appeared to side with the firearms companies during 90 minutes of oral arguments.

Noel Francisco, representing Smith & Wesson and Interstate Arms, said gun companies cannot be held accountable for the misuse of their products.

"If Mexico is right, then every law enforcement organization in America has missed the largest criminal conspiracy in history, operating right under their nose," Francisco said. "And Budweiser is liable for every accident caused by underage drinkers since it knows that teenagers will buy beer, drive drunk and crash."

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a conservative, appeared sympathetic to this argument, questioning what consequences an expanded theory of aiding and abetting liability would have for the American economy.

"That's a real concern," Kavanaugh said. "Lots of sellers and manufacturers of ordinary products know that they're going to be misused by some subset of people."