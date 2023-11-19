Tattoo addict is willing to give up the ink for baby number eight

Powys, UK - Melissa Sloan has more than 800 tattoos and adds new ones almost every week. Now she has a bigger wish: she dreams of becoming a mother again, and even wants to give up her ink hobby to make it a reality.

Tattoo lover Melissa Sloan wants to become a mother again. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Melissa Sloan

Sloan from Wales has become famous thanks to her extraordinary look. She has dished on how her affinity for body art has gotten her banned from school concerts, tattoo studios, and TikTok, and even made getting a driver's license a challenge.

The 46-year-old has more than 800 tattoos all over her body, many of them on her face. She doesn't know exactly how many, as about three new tattoos are added each week.

Now, Melissa has revealed to the Daily Star: "I want another baby soon."

"I haven’t had sex for three years but my kids keep asking for a brother or sister... It’s baby number eight now."

The mom of seven, who lives with two of her kids while the other five are estranged, said she's trying for another baby.

"We're working on it," she said of her and her partner, Luke.

But the mom is willing to make a big sacrifice for her baby dream.