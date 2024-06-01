What should I wear to New York City's 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival?

Governors Ball Music Festival 2024 is right around the corner, and we have the best tips on what to wear this year to stand out and shine like a diamond!

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - We have the best tips on what to wear this year to stand out and shine for your favorite artists at the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival!

Find out what you should wear to this year's Governors Ball Music Festival! © Collage: Yuki IWAMURA / AFP & IMAGO / Future Image If you want to look hot but feel cool at Gov Ball this year, we've got you covered. The impressive lineup ranges from celebs like 21 Savage and Chappell Roan to Stephen Sanchez and SZA, so be sure to channel your favorite artists into your stunning outfits!

Of course, you'll want to be comfortable while dancing and singing, but don't worry, we've thought of that, too! Following along with the official rules and guidelines, we'll help you make the most of your outfit and even give some tricks for the smoothest experience possible. We recommend reading the rest of this article while listening to Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso – to prepare of course! Here's what to wear to this year's Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City.

What styles to wear to Gov Ball 2024

Barbiecore gingham and coastal cowgirl are some fashionable looks you can wear to Gov Ball this year! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laurenlovelessss, @julie.macaluso, & @thisisvitorcastro The Governors Ball lineup is scorching hot this year, just like the New York City weather will be from June 6-8! And the best thing to do for festivals like this is to be as comfortable and cool as possible – so we're here to help.

Some trendy looks that are in this season include Barbiecore gingham, coastal cowgirl, and cowboycore styles. For the Barbiecore-inspired look, we suggest going with any gingham fabric like Barbie's iconic pink dress in the movie. Paired with white boots or sandals, this look will surely help you stand out at the festival! Coastal cowgirl and cowboycore include various pieces you can mix and match to complete the look. Start with a basic crop or tank top and throw on a flowy coverup with denim shorts or a flowy skirt. And, of course, be sure to finish the outfit off with a cowboy hat and some stylish boots! Another popular look you could go for is the viral no-pants trend that gained popularity through Taylor Swift's Eras Tour outfits! A bejeweled top with matching bottoms, like a skirt or loose pants, makes the perfect shiny festival look. Jazz it up with a few friendship bracelets and some fishnets or mesh tights and you're good as gold. Are you curious about what accessories to wear? We could never forget about that!

Helpful items and accessories to bring to Gov Ball

Ribbons, bows, and clear bags are cute accessories for music festivals, © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@eliedelaney & @kali.jane1 Make your creative outfits stand out with shiny jewelry (that you wouldn't mind losing) and a hat with sunglasses. Or, try out some pretty hair accessories like bows and ribbons to compliment any look! If you're bringing a bag, check to see if it complies with the following rules! Small purses and fanny packs with one pocket do not have to be clear, but anything larger must be clear. Hydration packs can also be brought into the festival grounds as long as they are emptied and have no more than two pockets. If you plan on sitting down to enjoy the incredible lineup of food at Gov Ball, you may want to consider bringing a towel or blanket to sit on! We also highly suggest bringing a small sunscreen and hand sanitizer to reapply throughout the event. Last but not least, remember that you'll be on your feet a good portion of the day, so comfortable shoes are a must.