New York steps up with $75 million toward anti-hate policing

New York, New York - New York governor Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that her administration has "zero tolerance" for hate, outlining new anti-hate police investments appealing to New Yorkers’ sense of shared community as war rages on in Gaza.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to thousands at a New York Stands With Israel vigil and rally on October 10. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP "We cannot let the fervor and passion of our beliefs devolve into a blind righteousness that cannot see different viewpoints," Hochul said. "And the safety and security of New Yorkers cannot – and will not – be threatened without consequences."

In remarks from Manhattan, Hochul laid out a series of steps she said the state would take to root out hate. Hochul directed $75 million toward the prevention of hate crimes, expanded the state police unit that monitors threats on social media, and ordered for a comprehensive review of anti-discrimination policies at the City University of New York. Jonathan Lippman, the state’s former chief judge, will lead the review, which will serve as a roadmap for the state university system, Hochul said. Describing New York as a guiding light that has pushed the nation forward on issues of equality for decades, Hochul urged New Yorkers not to backslide, and not to allow geopolitical passions to push them into hatred. "We cannot let hate and intimidation become normalized," said Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat who has long made fighting discrimination a central focus of her administration. "We cannot risk losing our identity."

New York Governor Hochul calls for support of Jewish and Islamic communities

Gov Kathy Hochul's speech came after threats of violence were made against the Center for Jewish Living at Cornell University (pictured) over the weekend, prompting cops to swarm the campus. © Unsplash/Will Barkoff Governor Hochul said New Yorkers had stood up for Muslims after 9/11, for Asian Americans during the Covid years, and for African Americans after the killing of George Floyd. Hochul added that New Yorkers – including those who oppose Israel’s bloody offensive in Gaza – must now support the local Jewish community and stand against antisemitism. Jewish New Yorkers are facing the largest jump in antisemitic hate crimes in decades, Hochul said. "Where are their allies now?" she asked. Hochul, who visited Israel earlier in October on a solidarity mission, has been criticized by some who have felt she has not sufficiently addressed the anxieties of Palestinian and Jewish New Yorkers in recent weeks. More than 8,000 people are said to have died in Gaza since Israel launched its attack on the enclave, after Hamas conducted a ruthless rampage through southern Israel on October, 7 killing more than 1,000 people and taking hostages. In her speech Tuesday, the governor said that "for Jewish and Mulisms alike, the pain is deep," and she acknowledged the viewpoint of the Israeli government. But she said opposition to Israeli policies should not prevent solidarity with Jewish New Yorkers. "You can vigorously oppose Israel’s response following the attack on their people," Hochul said, "But still be vigorously opposed to terrorism, Hamas, antisemitism, and hate in all of its forms." The speech came after threats of violence were made against the Center for Jewish Living at Cornell University over the weekend, prompting cops to swarm the campus. Hochul visited Cornell on Monday as the White House warned of an "alarming" rise in antisemitic incidents at schools and colleges this month. New York state is home to an estimated 2 million Jews, the largest Jewish population outside Israel. At least one New Yorker, Omer Neutra (22) of Long Island, was taken hostage in Hamas' October 7 attack.