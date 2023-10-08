2024 US presidential candidates respond to Israel-Gaza war

Washington DC - Shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his government to be "at war" with Hamas, President Joe Biden pledged his full support to the State of Israel. What have his 2024 rival candidates had to say about the renewed outbreak of violence in the region?

Socialist presidential candidate Claudia De la Cruz (r.) is taking a stand for Palestinian rights as incumbent Democrat Joe Biden has vowed to continue military support for Israel. © Collage: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP, JIM WATSON / AFP & Claudia De la Cruz for President

The militant Palestinian group Hamas made international headlines on Friday with an all-out assault on Israel after decades of occupation.



Israel responded by saying it would retaliate, sparking international outcry and alarm over potential mass killings. The fears are especially acute for residents of Gaza, where Palestinians are prevented from escaping due to an Israeli blockade.

Incumbent President Joe Biden, who is seeking reelection on the Democratic ticket, has vowed to continue the US government's long-standing military support for Israel, amounting to over $150 billion (not adjusting for inflation) since World War II. But not all of his 2024 challengers echoed his full-throated support for the Israeli government.

Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia, who represent the Party for Socialism and Liberation, had the strongest condemnation for the Israeli occupation and violence in the Occupied Territories, a situation so bad that the State of Israel has been classified as an apartheid regime by Israeli and international human rights groups.

"Liberals haven't been paying attention, self defense is not violence. Violence is displacing, humiliating, murdering, imprisoning a people for decades and expecting them to take the abuse until colonizers 'grow a conscious,'" De la Cruz wrote on X.

"Only one side in our work towards justice … with the colonized and exploited, until victory! Long Live Palestine! Free, free Palestine!"