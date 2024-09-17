Abandon Harris slams anti-third-party smear tactics as Jill Stein responds to latest Democratic attacks

The Abandon Harris campaign is taking a stand with presidential candidates Jill Stein, Claudia De la Cruz, and Cornel West amid a rise in Democratic attacks.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Minneapolis, Minnesota - The Abandon Harris campaign is taking a stand with presidential candidates Dr. Jill Stein, Claudia De la Cruz, and Dr. Cornel West as Democratic attacks seek to weaken their growing popularity.

From l. to r.: Independent Dr. Cornel West, Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein, and Party for Socialism and Liberation candidate Claudia De la Cruz have centered Palestinian freedom in their 2024 presidential campaigns. © Collage: MATTHEW HATCHER / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire "This past week, we witnessed a coordinated attack and smear campaign targeting third parties in general, and the Stein-Ware ticket in particular, by several members and public supporters of the Democratic Party," the Abandon Harris campaign said in a statement on Monday. "What we are witnessing is a relentless assault on third parties without any willingness to listen to the voices of these candidates or the people they represent – especially those in the Arab and Muslim communities, who have made their frustrations clear." Abandon Harris (formerly Abandon Biden) formed after the White House failed to call for a ceasefire in Gaza in order to protect Palestinian lives. Supporters seek to hold politicians accountable at the ballot box for their role in enabling and prolonging the 11-month assault, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 41,226 people in Gaza, with the true number feared to be far higher and accusations of genocide now widespread.

Status quo "no longer an option"

Buoyed by months of mass public protests, Stein (Green Party), De la Cruz (Party for Socialism and Liberation), and West (Independent) – allies of Abandon Harris – have all made Palestinian liberation and an end to US weapons transfers to Israel central to their 2024 White House campaigns. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, by contrast, has repeatedly asserted Israel's "right to defend itself" while opposing an arms embargo to end the Gaza genocide. "This is a movement. And we warned them – we will not forget their crimes come November. Now, the Democratic Party is realizing that we are willing to do what they are not: keep our promises," Abandon Harris said. "We stand unwavering with Claudia De la Cruz, Dr. Cornel West, Dr. Jill Stein, and every person who has had enough of the current, broken system," the statement continued. "The status quo is no longer an option, and no amount of bad-faith campaigns will silence us."

Jill Stein responds to latest Democratic attacks

Dr. Jill Stein speaks at the National Arab American Convention, sponsored by the American-Arab Anti-Discriminaton Committee, at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, Michigan. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire In recent weeks, Stein and the Green Party have faced a stream of accusations from the likes of New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former Congressional Black Caucus Executive Director Angela Rye, Star Trek actor George Takei, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. The Democratic attacks have attempted to cast Stein as a grifter who only shows up once every four years to run for president. The Greens have thoroughly denied the claims about their presidential nominee. Numerous down-ballot candidates and former candidates have taken to social media to testify to Stein's dedication to party-building and her grassroots activism over the years. Stein has also denounced the latest allegations launched by the Minnesota AG: "That's funny Keith Ellison considering your party's record: the Democrats show up every 4 years with lavish promises, then toss them after election day, pass a bunch of garbage corporate policies, and lose to the GOP because the voters are so disgusted with your betrayals." "Hey Keith Ellison, Muslim and Arab American voters won't forget how you voted early for Genocide Joe even after they asked you to support the Uncommitted movement to build pressure for a ceasefire. Nice work saving your political career by throwing the kids in Gaza under the bus," she added in a separate post. The Greens have suggested that Democratic attacks are picking up due to the Stein-Ware campaign's surging popularity among Americans outraged by the ongoing genocide in Gaza. New polling data released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations pits Stein ahead of Harris among Muslim voters in several key swing states.