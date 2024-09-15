Keith Ellison becomes latest Democrat to attack Dr. Jill Stein and the Green Party

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (l.) has become the latest Democratic elected official to take to social media in an attempt to take down Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"If you've ever been annoyed by politicians who only show up at election time, then you've got to be annoyed with Dr. Jill Stein," Ellison posted on X on Saturday.

"She claims to be an unconventional alternative but she's nauseatingly conventional. She shows up every 4 years making lavish promises but has no record of producing anything except Republican victories. Hard Pass," he claimed.

Ellison's comments, which came just two days after Stein addressed the National Arab American Convention in Michigan, received swift backlash from Green Party supporters online.

"As a progressive Muslim elected Democrat, you should be using the threat Dr. Jill Stein poses to push Kamala to *end a genocide* and *earn* votes. Instead, you're running cover for a woman who has repeatedly insisted she will NOT withhold arms from Israel," popular political commentator and lawyer Briahna Joy Gray posted.

Stein has made Palestinian liberation a cornerstone of her campaign and vowed to end US weapons transfers to Israel. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has repeatedly asserted the apartheid state's "right to defend itself" while opposing an arms embargo to end the Gaza genocide.