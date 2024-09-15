Keith Ellison becomes latest Democrat to attack Dr. Jill Stein and the Green Party
Saint Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has become the latest Democratic politician to attack Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein.
"If you've ever been annoyed by politicians who only show up at election time, then you've got to be annoyed with Dr. Jill Stein," Ellison posted on X on Saturday.
"She claims to be an unconventional alternative but she's nauseatingly conventional. She shows up every 4 years making lavish promises but has no record of producing anything except Republican victories. Hard Pass," he claimed.
Ellison's comments, which came just two days after Stein addressed the National Arab American Convention in Michigan, received swift backlash from Green Party supporters online.
"As a progressive Muslim elected Democrat, you should be using the threat Dr. Jill Stein poses to push Kamala to *end a genocide* and *earn* votes. Instead, you're running cover for a woman who has repeatedly insisted she will NOT withhold arms from Israel," popular political commentator and lawyer Briahna Joy Gray posted.
Stein has made Palestinian liberation a cornerstone of her campaign and vowed to end US weapons transfers to Israel. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has repeatedly asserted the apartheid state's "right to defend itself" while opposing an arms embargo to end the Gaza genocide.
Dr. Jill Stein and the Greens fend off Democratic Party attacks
Ellison's post reflected accusations leveled by Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and repeated during a Breakfast Club interview last week.
AOC accused Stein of engaging in a "predatory" and "inauthentic" campaign for the White House and not prioritizing party-building outside presidential elections – claims the Green Party nominee and her running mate, Dr. Butch Ware, have rejected as Democratic Party propaganda.
Numerous Green Party candidates and former candidates have come forward on social media personally testifying to Stein's support in grassroots, down-ballot races and her legacy of activism fighting for "people, planet, and peace."
Amidst the allegations, Stein and Ware have called out Democrats for lecturing about democracy and party-building while simultaneously attempting to throw the Greens off 2024 ballots and opposing popular reforms like ranked-choice voting.
The Greens have suggested that Democratic attacks are picking up due to the Stein-Ware campaign's surging popularity among Americans outraged by the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
New polling data released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations pits Stein ahead of Harris among Muslim voters in several key swing states.
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire