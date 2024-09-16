Green Party VP nominee Butch Ware hits back at Keith Ellison over "pathetic" Jill Stein smears

Green Party vice-presidential nominee Dr. Butch Ware has rebuffed the latest Democratic Party smears against his running mate, Dr. Jill Stein , in his newest video.

Green Party vice-presidential nominee Dr. Butch Ware (r.) took to social media to blast Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (l.) for attempting to smear his running mate, Dr. Jill Stein. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/Dr. Jill Stein

"Bismallah, this message is for Kunta Keith Ellison, who is carrying water now for the Democrats even though he used to be a proud Black radical," Ware said in a clip shared to social media, taken as he enjoyed a meal of steak, eggs, and beans.

Ellison currently serves as Minnesota attorney general after becoming the first Muslim elected to Congress, where he represented the North Star State's fifth district from 2007 to 2019. He was deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2017 to 2018.

Over the weekend, Ellison became the latest elected Democrat to attack Stein and the Green Party.

"If you've ever been annoyed by politicians who only show up at election time, then you've got to be annoyed with Dr. Jill Stein," Ellison posted on X. "She claims to be an unconventional alternative but she's nauseatingly conventional. She shows up every 4 years making lavish promises but has no record of producing anything except Republican victories. Hard Pass."

Ware accused Ellison of knowingly telling untruths about the Green Party. His comments echoed accusations launched by Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others suggesting Stein does not prioritize party-building or support down-ballot candidates – claims the Greens have vehemently denied.

"They line up all the people of color that they can to come out and try to take the same shots, and it’s pathetic," Ware said, "because what it is is that the Democratic Party is a plantation. Massa say 'jump,' y’all say 'how high?'"