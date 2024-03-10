Alabama Senator Katie Britt doubles down after viral response to State of the Union

Washington DC - Republican Senator Katie Britt on Sunday defended her much-mocked response to Joe Biden 's State of the Union address as critics and the internet piled on with cutting riffs.

Republican Senator Katie Britt responded to critics after her video offering the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address went viral. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 42-year-old junior senator from Alabama was little-known when Republicans selected her for the traditional role of offering the party's response to the president's annual message before Congress.



But the setting she chose – her family kitchen – as well as her awkward delivery and a misleading effort to link Biden to a sex-trafficking incident that happened long before he took office, have drawn furious pushback.

A sharply satirical SNL take, with superstar Scarlett Johansson as Britt, added fuel to the fire.

The real Britt, in the remarks from her kitchen, sharply denounced Biden's border policies as "a disgrace," telling the brutal account of a Mexican woman who, at 12, was sex-trafficked and repeatedly raped.

But when fact-checkers dug into the story, it quickly emerged that the sex-trafficking occurred in Mexico, involved no effort to cross the border, and took place while George W. Bush was president.

