Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accuses JD Vance of having "lied to the world" with free speech claims

Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a harsh response after Vice President JD Vance claimed he and President Donald Trump hold freedom of speech in high regard.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (r.) recently criticized Vice President JD Vance (l.) for claiming President Donald Trump's administration stands for free speech. © Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Tuesday, AOC shared a post on X, calling Vance out after he gave a speech last week lecturing European leaders for attempting to censor hate speech.

"[JD Vance,] you lied to the world in Munich," AOC wrote. "If this administration believed in free speech as you claimed, its leaders wouldn't be threatening members of Congress with criminal investigations for educating the public of their Constitutional rights."

"Look in the mirror," she added.

She included a screenshot from a news article regarding the Trump administration's border czar Tom Homan calling for AOC to be investigated for holding webinars to educate immigrant communities about their rights in the event they are confronted by ICE agents carrying out Trump's aggressive deportation agenda.

On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order titled "Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship," but has since made countless efforts to silence groups he doesn't agree with, particularly the media.