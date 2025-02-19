Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accuses JD Vance of having "lied to the world" with free speech claims
Washington DC - Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a harsh response after Vice President JD Vance claimed he and President Donald Trump hold freedom of speech in high regard.
On Tuesday, AOC shared a post on X, calling Vance out after he gave a speech last week lecturing European leaders for attempting to censor hate speech.
"[JD Vance,] you lied to the world in Munich," AOC wrote. "If this administration believed in free speech as you claimed, its leaders wouldn't be threatening members of Congress with criminal investigations for educating the public of their Constitutional rights."
"Look in the mirror," she added.
She included a screenshot from a news article regarding the Trump administration's border czar Tom Homan calling for AOC to be investigated for holding webinars to educate immigrant communities about their rights in the event they are confronted by ICE agents carrying out Trump's aggressive deportation agenda.
On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order titled "Restoring Freedom of Speech and Ending Federal Censorship," but has since made countless efforts to silence groups he doesn't agree with, particularly the media.
Trump administration takes aim at the media
Trump has filed several lawsuits against multiple media organizations in recent weeks and has even suggested some should lose their license or have their reporters thrown in jail.
Last week, the Trump administration barred the Associated Press from the White House for refusing to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America after Trump ordered the name change.
When journalist Mehdi Hasan called Vance out for the administration's hypocrisy, the vice president called Hasan a "dummy" and argued it's not the same as jailing dissenters.
"I think there's a difference between not giving a reporter a seat in the [White House] press briefing room and jailing people for dissenting views," Vance wrote. "The latter is a threat to free speech, the former is not. Hope that helps!"
Cover photo: Collage: POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP