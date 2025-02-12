Trump bars Associated Press from Oval Office after clash over Gulf of Mexico renaming

Washington DC - The Associated Press said Tuesday that its White House reporter was barred from an event with President Donald Trump over the news agency's refusal to follow his order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

US President Donald Trump barred an Associate Press reporter from an Oval Office event on Tuesday over the news agency's style choice regarding the Gulf of Mexico. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & REUTERS

"We were informed by the White House that if AP did not align its editorial standards with President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, AP would be barred from accessing an event in the Oval Office," AP Executive Editor Julie Pace said.

In a proclamation signed aboard Air Force One, Trump declared that the Gulf of Mexico would from now on be called the "Gulf of America."

In the past, the body of water, which also borders Mexico, has always been known by both governments as the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump called it an "indelible part of America" critical to US oil production and fishing and "a favorite destination for American tourism and recreation activities."

Pace, in her statement, said "it is alarming that the Trump administration would punish AP for its independent journalism."

"Limiting our access to the Oval Office based on the content of AP's speech not only severely impedes the public's access to independent news, it plainly violates the First Amendment," she said.