Another Democrat calls for Schumer to be ousted as pressure for change grows

Washington DC - Maryland Representative Glenn Ivey became the latest Democrat to call for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to be ousted and replaced with "new leadership."

Democratic congressman Glenn Ivey criticized Chuck Schumer's support of the appropriations bill and called for the party to adopt "new leadership." © AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Ivey called out Schumer for supporting last week's stopgap appropriations bill, which ultimately avoided a government shutdown while capitulating to President Donald Trump's agenda.

"I thought it was critical to make sure that we blocked that bill," Ivey told constituents during a town hall in Washington DC. "I was deeply disappointed that Senator Schumer voted with the Republicans."

"You know you're on bad ground when you get a personal Tweet from Donald Trump thanking you for your vote, right? We don't wanna be there."

Trump thanked Schumer for his support of the stopgap bill in a post on Truth Social last Friday, praising his "guts and courage" and congratulating him for "doing the right thing."

Schumer then went on to justify his decision in an interview on Sunday, saying: "The damage they can do under a shutdown is much worse than any other damage that they could do."

Ivey wasn't having any of Schumer's excuses, though, and said that Democrats need to meet the moment and elect new leadership more capable of taking the fight to the Republicans.

"We had Hakeem Jeffries lead the fight against the CR to the tune of 213-to-one - Schumer was on the other side," said Ivey. "Hakeem met the moment - Schumer did not."