Barack Obama and Kamala Harris slam Trump's second term: "Not here to say I told you so!"

Washington DC - During two separate speaking events on Thursday, former President Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris shared their thoughts on current President Donald Trump .

On Thursday, Barack Obama (r.) and Kamala Harris (l.) criticized President Donald Trump's second term during two separate speaking engagements. © Collage: POOL, SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

According to CNN, Obama gave a speech at Hamilton College in New York, during which he criticized a number of Trump's policies, such as his slashing of the federal government, his aggressive anti-immigration efforts, and his pushing of tariffs on US trade partners.

"Imagine if I had done any of this," Obama said, later adding, "It's unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors."

He went on to say he was "deeply concerned" with Trump threatening universities "if they don't give up students who are exercising their right to free speech" as well as legal firms that don't comply with his demands.

"The idea that a White House can say to law firms, if you represent parties that we don't like, we're going to pull all our business or bar you from representing people effectively... that kind of behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans," he said.