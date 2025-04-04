Barack Obama and Kamala Harris slam Trump's second term: "Not here to say I told you so!"
Washington DC - During two separate speaking events on Thursday, former President Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris shared their thoughts on current President Donald Trump.
According to CNN, Obama gave a speech at Hamilton College in New York, during which he criticized a number of Trump's policies, such as his slashing of the federal government, his aggressive anti-immigration efforts, and his pushing of tariffs on US trade partners.
"Imagine if I had done any of this," Obama said, later adding, "It's unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors."
He went on to say he was "deeply concerned" with Trump threatening universities "if they don't give up students who are exercising their right to free speech" as well as legal firms that don't comply with his demands.
"The idea that a White House can say to law firms, if you represent parties that we don't like, we're going to pull all our business or bar you from representing people effectively... that kind of behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans," he said.
Kamala Harris says Trump's second term has sparked "great sense of fear"
That same day, Harris gave a speech at the Leading Women Defined Summit in California, which she began by telling the crowd with a laugh, "There were many things we knew would happen; I'm not here to say I told you so."
She went on to argue that Trump's second term "understandably creates a great sense of fear" as organizations have chosen to "stay quiet," while others are "capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats."
Harris' remarks come as she has been noticeably avoiding the public eye since Trump defeated her in the 2024 presidential race back in November.
She has reportedly been considering either running for president again, or for Governor of California.
A recent poll found that she was the most popular candidate to run for Democrats in 2028, while the majority of Republicans chose Trump's Vice President JD Vance as their pick.
Cover photo: Collage: POOL, SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP