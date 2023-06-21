Bernie Sanders goes after Amazon with new Senate investigation

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday announced a new Senate investigation into working and safety conditions at Amazon warehouses!

Senator Bernie Sanders © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Sanders, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP Committee), has been an outspoken critic of Amazon's treatment of warehouse workers, and now he is taking the next step with a new federal probe.

"Today, I launched an investigation into Amazon's disastrous safety record," the senator tweeted on Tuesday. "Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the world owned by Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world. Amazon should be the safest place in America to work, not one of the most dangerous."

The HELP Committee has also set up a new website for Amazon workers to submit confidential testimonies about their own experiences on the job.

The probe comes amid disturbing reports of the company's unsafe quota systems, high employee injury rates, and invasive surveillance mechanisms, in addition to corporate backlash against workers' unionization efforts.