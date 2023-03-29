Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz grilled on union-busting during Senate hearing

Washington, DC - Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz doubled down on the coffee giant's disapproval of labor unions within the company during his Senate testimony on Wednesday.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz (r) was grilled by Senator Bernie Sanders about the company's alleged union-busting. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Schultz initially refused Senator Bernie Sanders' request to testify in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) before agreeing to do so under a threat of subpoena.

Just days before the hearing, Schultz stepped down as interim CEO two weeks earlier than originally anticipated.

In Wednesday's hearing, Sanders came out swinging as he accused Schultz of unlawfully retaliating against unionized stores and employees.

"What Starbucks is doing is not only trying to break unions but even worse. They are trying to break the spirit of workers who are struggling to improve their lives. And that is unforgivable," Sanders said.

"Sir, Starbucks coffee company, unequivocally - and let me set the tone for this very early on - has not broken the law," Schultz said in response, which earned some laughter in the room.

Schultz affirmed that the company seeks "to treat everyone with respect and dignity" but emphasized that they hold the right to have a preference "to maintain the direct relationship we've had with our employees."

During the three-hour hearing, Schultz and Sanders shared several tense exchanges as the Senator pressed the billionaire (a "moniker" to which Schultz took offense) on Starbucks' treatment of unionized employees.