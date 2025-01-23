Can Marco Rubio visit China despite sanctions from Beijing?

Facing multiple sanctions from Beijing, it's unclear whether Marco Rubio will be able to visit China while completing official duties as Secretary of State.

By Evan Williams

Beijing, China - Marco Rubio was sanctioned by Beijing twice in 2020 for moves made by the US against alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang. Now that he's secretary of state, can he visit China?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been sanctioned multiple times by Beijing, calling into question the future of US-Chinese diplomacy. © AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds Speculation is circling as to whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio may face difficulties working with China due to his history of criticizing Beijing. After the US sanctioned a Chinese government department and a number of Xinjiang officials on charges of human rights violations against the Uyghur minority group, Beijing issued two rounds of sanctions against Rubio. The sanctions stand to this day and include a travel ban, making it difficult for Rubio to undertake his diplomatic responsibilities in the second Trump administration. Donald Trump Federal judges condemn Trump's pardons of January 6 rioters: "Will not change the truth" This is especially significant as tensions with Beijing are high, and China is the third-largest trading partner with the US.

Rubio name change sparks speculation

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has a history of criticizing China. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP During a press conference last week, Rubio's name was changed in the transcript. The phonetically-spelled "Lu" was swapped with a character that sounds the same but with a different tone. Users on social media platform Weibo went into a frenzy, suggesting that the foreign ministry was trying to open up possibilities for a break in sanctions. One user commented, "Rubio isn't coming. Rubio is coming." Donald Trump Trump taps agent who rushed to protect him from assassination attempt for Secret Service director Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded to questions about the name change by denying there was any significance. "If you ask me, instead of how his name is translated in Chinese, it’s his actual name in English that is more important," she said.

Beijing signals it is willing to work with Rubio despite sanctions

China's foreign ministry has indicated it will work with high-level US diplomats, but did not indicate whether sanctions will be dropped against Rubio. © IMAGO/Kyodo News On Tuesday, Beijing broke the silence and signaled it may be willing to work with Rubio despite the sanctions leveled against him. In a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun did not comment on whether Beijing would lift sanctions, but did say that they see it as important to work with high-level officials. "China will firmly defend national interests," Guo insisted. "In the meantime, we believe it is necessary for high-level officials of both countries to maintain contact in an appropriate manner."