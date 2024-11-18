Chris Van Hollen joins senators aiming to block Israel weapons transfers

Washington DC - Senator Chris Van Hollen has backed a congressional effort to block the transfer of certain offensive weapons to Israel amid the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

Senator Chris Van Hollen has announced his support for joint resolutions of disapproval, which would block the transfer of certain US offensive weapons to Israel. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"U.S. taxpayer-funded assistance should not come in the form of a blank check – even to our closest partners. We need assurances that U.S. interests, values, and priorities will be respected by foreign governments that receive American support. That principle should apply universally, including to the Netanyahu government," Van Hollen said in a statement on Monday.



"But even as the United States has provided billions of dollars of American taxpayer-financed bombs and other offensive weapons systems, we’ve seen Prime Minister Netanyahu repeatedly violate the terms of American security assistance, disregard U.S. priorities, and ignore our requests, only to be rewarded by President Biden," the Maryland Democrat continued.

"That pattern undermines the credibility of the United States and should not persist."

The joint resolutions of disapproval, led by independent Senator Bernie Sanders, are expected to go for a vote in Congress' upper chamber this week. They aim to block the transfer of certain military equipment to Israel worth around $20 billion, including joint direct attack munitions and tank and artillery shells.

Domestic law prohibits arms sales to countries that are carrying out gross human rights violations and restricting American humanitarian assistance. There is ample evidence Israel is doing both.

