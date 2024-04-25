Democrat Adam Smith slammed for calling for Gaza ceasefire protesters to be arrested

Washington DC - Washington state Democratic Congressman Adam Smith is facing heat after he called for the arrest of protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza .

Per The Guardian, Smith sat down for an interview with the One Decision podcast, where he described protesters' efforts as "left-wing fascism" and "totalitarianism."

"I don't know if there's such a thing as left-wing fascism," he explained. "If you want to just call it left-wing totalitarianism, then that's what it is. It is a direct challenge to representative democracy now."

Smith touched on how protesters shut down a town hall meeting he hosted in March, describing their efforts as "illegal… completely wrong… and enormously dangerous."

"[The protesters'] goal and their objective was not to get their point across – it was to silence anyone who dared to disagree with them, to make sure that only one voice was heard," Smith argued.

Smith's comments come as multiple universities across the country have recently seen massive pro-Palestinian protests on their campuses, resulting in a number of arrests and violence by law enforcement.

He went on to argue that protesters should face legal repercussions for their actions.

"The point of it is intimidation," he argued, "and I think [they should] be arrested for it."