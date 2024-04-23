Israel's Gaza assault enters 200th day with no sign of letting up

Gaza - Israel's war on Gaza entered its 200th day on Tuesday with fears mounting of an Israeli invasion in the overcrowded southern city of Rafah, where many Palestinians have sought refuge in desperate conditions.

A smoke plume billows following Israeli bombardment north of Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on April 23, 2024. © AFP

The Israeli army carried out intense shelling overnight of the Gaza neighborhoods of Al-Tuffah, Shujaiya, and Zeitun, AFP correspondents and witnesses said.



Shelling and loud explosions were heard in southwest Gaza and Khan Younis in the south, while air strikes struck near the Bureij refugee camp and artillery fire hit the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The military said it struck several Hamas positions in south Gaza at night, with its warplanes hitting about 25 targets including military observation and launch posts.

Israel has killed at least 34,183 Palestinians in Gaza since the Hamas military wing's attacks on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,170 people – events which occurred amid a decades-long oppressive Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The latest Gaza health ministry toll issued on Tuesday included least 32 Palestinian deaths in the past 24 hours.

For Palestinians in Gaza, Monday was a day of fresh horror, with the territory's Civil Defence agency saying about 200 bodies were uncovered in the past three days of people killed and buried by Israeli forces at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Also on Monday, Israel's military intelligence chief, Major General Aharon Haliva, resigned after taking responsibility for failures leading to the October 7 attack.