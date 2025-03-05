Democratic mayors grilled over sanctuary cities in tense Congress hearing

Washington DC - The Democratic mayors of four US cities were hauled over the coals in Congress Wednesday over so-called "pro-criminal" immigration policies, as Republicans seek to back up President Donald Trump 's aggressive mass deportation effort.

Boston's Michelle Wu, Chicago's Brandon Johnson, Denver's Michael Johnston, and Eric Adams of New York were dressed down over "sanctuary city" policies that limit cooperation with federal immigration agents.

All four cities have struggled to cope with large numbers of migrants crossing from Mexico, and lawmakers in the Republican-led House Oversight Committee pressed the leaders on crime in their streets.

"Sanctuary cities make us all less safe and are a public safety nightmare. That is why I led an investigation into sanctuary cities and why these mayors are here today," said committee chairman James Comer.

"We cannot let pro-criminal alien policies and obstructionist sanctuary cities continue to endanger American communities... Today, Mayors Wu, Johnson, Johnston, and Adams will be publicly accountable for their failure to follow the law and protect the American people."

Adams of New York was expected to avoid the worst barbs as he made a show of cooperating with the White House on immigration, after Trump's Justice Department dropped a criminal corruption and bribery case against him in an alleged quid-pro-quo.

Adams, who is running for another term, denies that his strong line on immigration is connected to the Justice Department's decision, claiming that he is "just doing what he thinks is right."

The former police officer defended New York's sanctuary status, however, stating that crime was down last year, and that the city had just seen three straight months of double-digit declines in major offenses.