Trump appoints his criminal defense attorneys to Justice Department positions

Washington DC - Donald Trump has named members of his criminal defense team to helm key Justice Department positions.

On Thursday, Trump announced that he has officially appointed attorney Todd Blanche as deputy attorney general and attorney Emil Bove as principal associate deputy attorney general.

In a seperate post, Trump shared that Dean John Sauer will be solicitor general.

Blanche and Bove headed Trump's defense team during his hush money criminal trial in New York, which played out during the presidential race, and resulted in Trump being convicted on 34 felony charges.

Sauer successfully fought Trump’s immunity case before the Supreme Court, famously arguing that Trump would be able to use Seal Team 6 to murder this political opponents as president.

The court ultimately ruled that presidents have an immense amount of immunity from prosecution, allowing Trump to evade many of his legal cases right before the presidential election.