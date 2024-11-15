Trump appoints his criminal defense attorneys to Justice Department positions
Washington DC - Donald Trump has named members of his criminal defense team to helm key Justice Department positions.
On Thursday, Trump announced that he has officially appointed attorney Todd Blanche as deputy attorney general and attorney Emil Bove as principal associate deputy attorney general.
In a seperate post, Trump shared that Dean John Sauer will be solicitor general.
Blanche and Bove headed Trump's defense team during his hush money criminal trial in New York, which played out during the presidential race, and resulted in Trump being convicted on 34 felony charges.
Sauer successfully fought Trump’s immunity case before the Supreme Court, famously arguing that Trump would be able to use Seal Team 6 to murder this political opponents as president.
The court ultimately ruled that presidents have an immense amount of immunity from prosecution, allowing Trump to evade many of his legal cases right before the presidential election.
Trump administration appointments spark alarm
The appointments come as Trump has been stacking his presidential team with his staunchest MAGA allies. He recently appointed Florida Representative Matt Gaetz as attorney general, placing him in charge of the entire Justice Department.
Gaetz's appointment has been met with heavy backlash, as he was being investigated by the House Ethics Committee regarding multiple criminal allegations against him, including sex trafficking of a minor.
Trump and his allies have repeatedly threatened to use the Justice Department to go after his political opponents when he takes office.
Cover photo: Mark Peterson / POOL / AFP