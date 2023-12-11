Did Vivek Ramaswamy get caught peeing live on X?: "Sorry about that guys"

San Francisco, California – Vivek Ramaswamy , who is running against Donald Trump to be the Republican Party's presidential nominee, may have taken a leak live on X in front of hundreds of thousands and a panel of the most famous right-wingers.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was caught in an awkward hot mic moment and called out for "peeing" in a live X Space converstion. © Collage: Screenshot/X & IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Couldn't hold it, Vivek?

An X Space convo, formerly known as Twitter Spaces, converged on Sunday with conservatives Elon Musk, Alex Jones, Andrew Tate, Matt Gaetz, Ramaswamy, and about 2.3 million listeners. And things got very interesting.

About 100,000 were reportedly turned in at the time of an awkward hot mic moment during the chat, which marked Jones' reinstatement on X after his 2018 ban and spreading conspiracy theories that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

During the moment in question during the nearly three hour convo, the sound of rushing water – or something else – could be heard as Elon began explaining a point.

"Someone’s got their thing open peeing!" Jones seemingly interrupted. "Somebody's got their phone open in the bathroom."

"Vivek, Vivek. That’s your phone, Vivek," host Mario Nawful said. "I’m not able to mute you."

"Sorry about that," Ramaswamy said, laughing.

"Well, I hope you feel better now," Musk said.

"I feel great, thank you," Ramaswamy replied with a chuckle. "Sorry about that, guys."

So did did the politician really pee live, or was he simply washing his hands? The world may never know.