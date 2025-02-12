DOGE subcommittee kicks off with tense "War on Waste" hearing

Washington DC - Republicans vowed Wednesday to tackle the "stunning" US national debt, as lawmakers began work on President Donald Trump 's plan for the most radical downsizing of the federal government in decades.

Chair Marjorie Taylor Greene said the US is facing a "staggering" amount of debt as the DOGE subcommittee kicked off on Wednesday. © Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The House Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee will be the legislative arm of tech billionaire Elon Musk's efforts as Trump's right-hand man to save $1 trillion by attacking fraud and waste.

Its first hearing – "The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud" – featured testimony from a former FBI agent and the head of a welfare fraud watchdog.

"This committee will be laser-focused on bringing full transparency to waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal government and presenting the plans to fix the tremendous problems we expose," chair Marjorie Taylor Greene said in her opening statement.

"We, as a country, are $36 trillion in debt. That is such a stunning amount of money. It's absolutely staggering to even comprehend how we as a people, we as a country, found ourselves here."

The hearing was convened with government workers staging demonstrations against deep staffing cuts ordered by Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Critics say the world's richest man has enormous conflicts of interest as a major government contractor, although Trump – without producing any evidence – claims that his "efficiency czar" has already uncovered tens of billions of dollars in fraud.

Republicans have largely backed the DOGE agenda, although funding cuts at the National Institutes of Health have been met with mild dissent.

A prominent voice on the party's hard right with a history of bigoted comments, Greene has been brought from the fringes into the center of Republican politics as Trump's influence has grown.