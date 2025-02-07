Trump calls for "termination" of 60 Minutes: "Biggest broadcasting scandal in history!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has called for the "termination" of the CBS News show 60 Minutes.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump called for the "termination" of the iconic news program 60 Minutes for alleged fraud and corruption. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Thursday, Trump shared a post on Truth Social, in which he claimed the news program "defrauded the public by doing something which has never, to this extent, been seen before."

"They 100% removed Kamala's horrible election changing answers to questions, and replaced them with completely different, and far better, answers, taken from another part of the interview," Trump wrote.

"CBS should lose its license, and the cheaters at 60 Minutes should all be thrown out, and this disreputable 'NEWS' show should be immediately terminated," he added.

Last year, while running for re-election, Trump argued that the news show heavily edited an interview conducted with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris and called for CBS to lose its broadcasting license.

Shortly before he went on to defeat Harris in November, Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS seeking $10 billion.